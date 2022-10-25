KEYSER, W.Va. — Allegany College beat Community College of Beaver County, 3-1, at WVU Potomac State on Monday night.
Against Beaver, the Trojans took the first game 25-15 and lost the second 26-24, but they rebounded to win the final two 25-19, 25-13, to take the match.
“We struggled a little with consistency early on — had to make a comeback in games one and two,” ACM head coach Joe Brewer said. “Kennedy Koelker and Rylea Stayer really helped us from the service line. It was an overall team effort tonight which can be seen in the stat highlights of several players.”
Ryley Palumbo (Fort Hill) had 37 assists, seven digs and three kills; Alivia Appel (Fort Hill) ended with a double-double at 13 kills, 11 digs and two blocks; Stayer tallied 12 kills, four digs and four aces; Mindee Guinn (Fort Hill) finished with 15 digs and two aces; Taylor Adams garnered 20 digs and five kills; Koelker (Allegany) exploded for a double-double at 20 service points, 11 digs, five kills and four aces; and Lindsay Mowry tallied three kills, three blocks, six digs and two aces.
Allegany College fell to Northern Virginia, 25-16, 28-26, 25-15, last Thursday in Cumberland.
The Trojans were paced by Palumbo with 11 assists, Stayer at five kills, Appel at 12 digs and four kills, Guinn at six digs and two aces, and Koelker at seven digs.
Allegany College (7-6) is at Westmoreland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The match is the Trojans’ last of the season.
