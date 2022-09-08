MCHENRY — Allegany College of Maryland secured its first victory of the season, routing Garrett College, 25-10, 25-16, 25-8, on Thursday evening.
Ryley Palumbo (Fort Hill) starred with a game-high 18 assists with seven aces. Lindsay Mowry (Hyndman, Pennsylvania) tied Rylea Stayer (Bedford, Pennsylvania) for the game's most kills with seven. Stayer also had an assist.
Kennedy Koelker (Allegany) notched a game-high nine aces with three digs and a kill. DeMar'A Green (Fort Hill) topped the contest with nien service points, adding two aces.
Allegany College (1-1) is at Montgomery College on Monday at 7 p.m.
Howard 3, Allegany 2
COLUMBIA — Palumbo and Stayer both had double doubles in a tough, five-set season-opening loss for Allegany College at Howard Community College on Wednesday evening.
The 3-2 defeat spoiled the head coaching debut of Joe Brewer.
Game scores were 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 7-25 and 11-15.
"I am very pleased with our overall effort," Brewer said. "The players played hard for the entire two-hour, five-set match. As always, we would like to go back and play a few points again; but, of course, that isn't possible in sports. So, we will use this match to learn from our errors and continue to build on the many positives from the match."
Against the Dragons, Palumbo had 13 assists and made 16 digs while Stayer made 11 kills, 10 digs and had three aces.
Mindee Guinn (Fort Hill) had 15 digs and scored three aces Alivia Appel (Fort Hill) had 10 digs and made five kills. Koelker had 11 digs, four kills and two aces. Taylor Adams (Woodbridge, Virginia) contributed six digs, three kills and two aces and Mowry made seven kills and had 2 1/2 blocks.
The Trojans built a 2-1 lead before struggling in the fourth set. It was tied 7-7 in the deciding fifth set before Howard pulled away to take it 15-11.
The Dragons were led by Morgan Conner's 19 kills, Mikaela Brewer's 34 assists and Eryca Sterling's 20 digs.
