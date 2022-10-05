JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Ryley Palumbo just missed a double-double to lead Allegany College to a sweep of Penn Highlands on Tuesday.
The victory improved the Trojans to 3-2 on the season.
“Overall, we played very well, given the fact that we hadn’t played for over two weeks,” ACM head coach Joe Brewer said. “Our setter, Ryley Palumbo, did an outstanding job distributing the ball tonight. That can be seen by the well-balanced offense with our five hitters having similar kill numbers.
“Several of our players gave us a boost from the service line when we really needed it tonight. Taylor Adams and Kennedy Koelker were both able to score a lot of points for us from the service line, and Rylea Stayer ended the match with four straight points — three of which were aces.”
Palumbo (Fort Hill) ended with 12 assists, nine digs and three kills; Stayer had five kills, five digs and four aces; Adams notched four kills, four aces and six digs; Koelker (Allegany) added three kills, four aces and four digs; Lindsay Mowry garnered four kills and three blocks; and Alivia Appel (Fort Hill) finished with seven digs and three kills.
Allegany College hosts a tri-match on Saturday. The Trojans face WVU Potomac State at 10 a.m. and College of Southern Maryland at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.