CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland was swept by Howard College on Tuesday.
The Trojans (1-2) lost the sets 25-16, 25-22 and 25-19.
Former Calvary Christian standout Emmy Wilson led Allegany with eight kills along with 2.5 blocks and five digs.
Sadie Bayko recorded five kills, two blocks and eight digs.
Alysa Shoemaker had nine assists with six digs and three aces.
Ryley Palumbo added nine assists and five digs.
The Trojans host Garrett College on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.