CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland women's volleyball will open at home by hosting Anne Arundel Community College on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference match.
After a few road games facing Howard Community College (Sept. 7), Garrett College (Sept. 8) and Montgomery College (Sept. 12), the Trojans will face the Anne Arundel Riverhawks at home at Bob Kirk Arena.
ACM is 1-1, defeating Garrett, 3-0, and falling to Howard, 3-2.
The Trojans then hit the road scheduled to battle the Owls of Harford Community College on Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.
ACM’S are against visiting Hagerstown Community College (Sept. 27, 6 p.m.), away at Frederick Community College (Sept. 29, 7 p.m.), and traveling to Cecil College on October 11th at 7 p.m.
The Trojans also host a tri-match series with WVU Potomac State College and College of Southern Maryland (Oct. 8, 12 p.m.).
On the schedule this season is a home-and-home series with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (H-Sept. 29; A-Oct. 4.)
Including Penn Highlands match, ACM’S final three matches are at home with Chesapeake College (Oct. 18, 6 p.m.) and Northern Virginia Community College (Oct. 20, 6 p.m.) coming to Cumberland.
Please go to: https://www.allegany.edu/athletics/volleyball.html, https://twitter.com/acmtrojans during the season for any scheduling updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.