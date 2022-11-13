CUMBERLAND — Four Trojans finished in double-figures, and Allegany College came back to beat Anne Arundel, 65-58, on Sunday afternoon.
Allegany trailed 45-40 entering the fourth quarter, but, behind the free-throw shooting of Ziahya Lomax-Sublett — who made 7 of 8 in the period — and six points from Saniya Blakey, the Trojans were able to complete the comeback.
Josie Shuke led the Allegany College charge offensively with 15 points on six field goals and 2 of 3 from the charity stripe. Shuke scored nine points during the third quarter to keep the Trojans within arms length.
Lomax-Sublett added 12 points, Blakey and Haley Malone (Frankfort) chipped in 10 apiece, Ariyahna Crawn scored eight and DeMar’A Green (Fort Hill) scored four.
Anne Arundel led after each of the first three quarters — 10-8, 28-23 and 45-40. Isabella Papaleonti led Arundel with a game-high 22 points, followed by Leila Townsend with 13, Bianca Garin with 10 and Jada Turner with nine.
Allegany College scored its 65 points on 24 field goals and 15 of 22 from the free-throw line. The Trojans made a pair of 3-pointers, one each from Shuke and Crawn.
Anne Arundel tallied 58 points on 23 field goals and 7 of 14 from the charity stripe. Arundel drilled five threes, with Papaleonti making four of them.
Arundel had 25 fouls compared to Allegany’s 20. Townsend, Garin and Crawn fouled out.
Allegany (1-3) hosts Butler County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
