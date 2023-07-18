CUMBERLAND — For the second time in the past week, the Allegany College of Maryland baseball program had a player commit to a Division One college.
Outfielder Kobe White announced on Sunday his commitment to Stephen F. Austin University.
His announcement came two days after Trojans right-hander Noah Williamson committed to Ohio State University.
White played in 38 games for Allegany this spring, slashing .353/.526/.353.
In 85 at-bats he recorded 30 hits and 12 RBI. He walked 17 times and struck out 20 times.
He also was 27 for 31 in stolen bases, leading the Trojans.
White will play for head coach Johnny Cardenas, who led the Lumberjacks to a 22-28 record this season playing in the Western Athletic Conference.
Cardenas has served as head coach for Stephen F. Austin since 2008.
White was a key contributor for this year’s ACM squad that finished 28-21 overall and 13-11 in NJCAA Region 20.
White spent two years at Allegany College under head coach Mason Heyne.
