CUMBERLAND — Governor Larry Hogan’s order issued on Oct. 16 states that the total number of spectators permitted at an outdoor venue shall not exceed 10% of the venue’s maximum capacity. The maximum capacity is set forth by the fire code issued to that venue.
As a result of that order, every participant — player, band member, cheerleader, drill team member, color guard member, etc. — can purchase two tickets for all home events in which they are performing/participating. All visiting teams will be allocated two tickets per player for purchase. Any remaining tickets will be open for public purchase.
Although the order did not increase the capacity of indoor venues, it did clarify that players and those associated with the customary operations of the game do not need to be added into the 100 person capacity. Therefore, all volleyball players, home and visiting teams will be able to purchase two tickets to each game. Any remaining tickets will be open for public purchase.
Ticket prices remain $6 for adults and $3 for students. At all events, bleacher seating is required for all spectators. Social distancing and masks are also required.
All home football games will be live-streamed. Featured matchups for boys and girls soccer, as well as volleyball, will also be live-streamed. Information on how to access the live streams will be posted in the near future.
