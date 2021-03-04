CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will livestream all junior varsity and varsity football, soccer and volleyball games through the National Federation of State High School (NFHS) Associations beginning with tomorrow night's Mountain Ridge at Allegany varsity football game.
The NFHS Network is the leader in streaming live and On Demand high school sports.
The NFHS Network covers 27 different regular season and postseason sports, as well as other high school activities, highlighting the accomplishments of student-athletes, student broadcasters, and high schools across the country. The NFHS Network is a joint venture created to provide fans with the ability to stream high school sports on any device from wherever they are.
All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network Mobile Apps for iOS and Android and on TV Apps for ROKU, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.
To subscribe to watch ACPS sporting events, visit https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/subscribe/retail. Please note that the cost of a subscription is $10.99 per month for access to ALL high school events that are streamed through NFHS, not just ACPS athletic events. Additionally, any delayed broadcast of ACPS games that has been accessible in the past will continue to be available to the public.
