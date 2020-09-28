CUMBERLAND — Less than one week after the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Associated announced a second plan for high school fall sports to begin in October, Allegany County Public Schools voted unanimously at a special open session Monday afternoon to begin fall sports on Oct. 7.
The previous plan, announced in early August, prohibited fall and winter sports from being played in the first semester. The plan outlined five-week seasons for winter, fall and then spring sports from February through June.
With the Oct. 7 option, fall sports can officially begin practice on that date and play competitive games starting Oct. 27 — golf may resume competition Oct. 7. This allows teams to play through Dec. 12, with a "culminating event/tournament" played Dec. 14-19.
Also under the Oct. 7 option, winter sports can begin practice on Dec. 14, and spring sports can begin practice on March 15.
ACPS released the following in a press release:
The Board of Education of Allegany County met in a special open session on Monday, September 28, 2020, to discuss the school system’s interscholastic athletic plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Members heard a presentation from ACPS Assistant Supervisor of Athletics, PE, Health, and Mental Health, Mrs. Tracey Leonard, outlining two options for returning to fall sports. One of these options was to continue with the current two-semester plan, and the second option was to begin fall sports on October 7, 2020, with the first available competition date being October 27, 2020.
Prior to the vote, school board member, Dr. David Bohn, made the following motion to “move to approve the October 7, 2020, option with the approval being contingent on two issues, the first being that there are sufficient numbers of participating school schools to build a seven-week schedule so competition can be acquired, and two, is contingent upon further changes and direction by the Governor, the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland State Department of Education, and the CDC.” The school board unanimously voted to approve the October 7, 2020, option.
Mrs. Leonard noted that upon approval of this option, ACPS’s current spring conditioning schedule under the two-semester plan would conclude effective today.
Additionally, Mrs. Leonard read the following statement from MPSSAA regarding the Interscholastic Athletic Contingency Season Options: “The State Board of Education, the State Superintendent, and the MPSSAA believes it is crucial not only to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of our high school students across the state to return to physical activity and athletic competition, as well as for attaining a high level of academic engagement. In doing so, MPSSAA is committed to providing as much of traditional experience as possible for students, without sacrificing the safety and well-being of students and staff through participation opportunities.”
She continued reading, Allowing extracurricular participation while students are in virtual learning does not place athletics or activities over education, rather it portrays the local school system’s commitment to strengthening the culture of the school, promoting the physical and mental health of students, and promotes these programs as valuable extended learning opportunities for students.”
School board members stressed the need to give students some sense of normalcy during this unprecedented time, but reiterated that they were not placing the importance of extracurricular activities over that of academics.
The Times-News will have reaction from Allegany County athletic directors and coaches in the Wednesday print edition.
