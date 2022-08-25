SHORT GAP, W.Va.— Carson Adams and Stephen Shambaugh each scored two goals as the Frankfort Falcons shut out the Berkeley Springs Indians 6-0 on Thursday at Frankfort High School.
“We finished quite well,” Frankfort head coach Patrick Brett said. “We scored six goals which is always good. I was able to get a lot of the JV players on the field which is always good for them to get because they need field time.”
The Falcons (2-0-1) got off to a strong start with four unanswered goals. Adams scored with 27:36 left off a pass from Shambaugh. He scored the next goal on a corner kick with 19:56 left.
“It was the icebreaker,” Brett said on Adams’ goal. “We needed that because often when a game’s 0-0 the other team is in it. But once you break the ice you can run a few more goals. The first goal is absolutely vital for this game.”
Levi Sgaggero and Logan West also scored in the first half to give Frankfort a 4-0 lead at the break. At halftime, the Falcons had eight shots on goal compared to two for the Indians (0-2).
“We need to communicate,” Berkeley Springs head coach Randy Beal said. “We need to be first to the ball. We need to play like a team. We didn’t really do a lot of those today.”
Adams scored his second goal on a crosser with 27:42 left to increase Frankfort’s lead in the second half. Shambaugh finished with a tap-in goal for his second with 16:08 left.
“We had big centers and central striker Shambaugh who pushed upon the defense and opened it up for the runners to get in around,” Brett said. “That was our plan. It was to push the big guy up top because we knew they had some size so we decided to matchup on the size and then let our runners get down the channels.”
One of the key differences in the game were the number of shots on goal each team had. Berkeley Springs had seven attempts while Frankfort finished with 16.
“They were able to play long balls on our outside strap,” Beal said. “A couple missed calls no fault of the refs, we’re not going to get every call. They had good teamwork and good ball movement. Credit to Frankfort, they definitely came to play today and they showed it.”
One of the highlights for the Indians was the performance of goalie Cardin Beal. He had 22 saves to go along with the six allowed goals.
“I thought he did great,” Beal said. “It could’ve been a lot worse than six. Keeping himself in check, keeping himself under control, his temper would come more beneficiary but I think he had a great performance. He had a lot of great saves, a couple of them he surprised me.”
Jake Layton started in goal for the Falcons. He made nine saves for Frankfort.
The Indians next game is Saturday at home against McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, at 1 p.m. The Falcons also play Saturday at Fairmont in Fairmont, West Virginia, at noon.
“The next game is the toughest game of the season,” Brett said. “We won’t play a harder game than the one on Saturday. Fairmont Senior is a perennial state championship side so we’ll go to Fairmont and see what we can do.”
