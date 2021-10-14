CUMBERLAND — For nearly 100 years, Allegany and Keyser met on the gridiron every fall. COVID put an end to that streak, but the two teams resume their rivalry tonight, and it figures to be a fun one.
At 5-1, Allegany has its best team in five years, and Keyser, at 3-2, is looking to get back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats to a pair of good football teams.
“I think that they’re a really good football team,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “They had some minor injuries the last couple of weeks, but they’re physical up front. Typical good Keyser team. It’s kind of a cliché, but the game will be won up front, we have to match them physically.”
“I think whoever can sustain drives and do the little things is going to win,” Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said. “We both like the hard-nosed style, who can do that for four quarters? Who can finish, who can finish blocks, finish drives and finish quarters is who’s going to come out on top.”
The clash dates back to 1916, 20 years before the Campers and cross-town rival Fort Hill first met, and from 1922-2019 the two teams played for 97 consecutive seasons.
Historically, Allegany holds the edge with a 70-33-2 advantage. The longest streak of the saga is a 20-game stretch of Camper wins from 1976-95. However, in recent memory, Keyser has gotten the better of the two teams, winning 5 of 7 and 8 of 12.
The rivalry means something different depending on who you talk to.
For Hansel, his brother-in-law Mike Staggers is a Golden Tornado assistant coach, so there are familial bragging rights on the line.
And for the Keyser coaching staff, who played in and remember an era where Allegany dominated the series, it just means a little bit more.
“The rivalry, it’s been more one-sided on Allegany’s part,” Stephen said. “This rivalry has a little different meaning to some of the people that are on the staff.
“Coach Hansel, his brother-in-law Mike Staggers is on the staff. And we add in, back when I was in school, coach (Tom) Preaskorn coached me through my junior year, and he leaves to coach at Allegany and beats us. That adds a little fuel to the fire.”
“I think it’s awesome to be a part of,” Hansel said. “You have schools across the country that haven’t played for 100 years. To do it against family, and knowing how hard Derek and his staff work, it’s going to be an intense battle between us.”
In the most recent meeting, Keyser won 49-0 in 2019. Allegany last won in 2017 49-21.
In the 2021 iteration, Allegany will have to contend with a potent Keyser up-tempo offense that’s averaging 36.8 points a game. The Campers have tried to simulate the hectic attack in practice and through film study, but there’s nothing that can prepare you for the real thing.
“We’re trying our best in practice to simulate their offense, but you can’t really,” Hansel said. “We’re going to just keep reiterating, it’s way faster live than in film and on the practice field. We need to make sure we get kids substituted, get kids rotated in, and that’s on us as coaches. And if they keep catching us in something, they’re going to keep using it.”
One of the keys to the game is how well the Camper defense can slow reigning first-team All-Area all-purpose back Sammy Bradfield, who is putting up ridiculous numbers.
Bradfield has 793 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 93 carries for a 8.5 yards-a-carry average in just five games. Add in his 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and he’s already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark of total offense.
In Keyser’s heartbreaking 35-33 loss to Point Pleasant last week, Bradfield was sensational, rushing for 233 yards, four touchdowns and garnering 93 more on receptions.
“I think he’s really, really good,” Hansel said. “He’s physical, he has a good burst. I told my brother-in-law the same thing, he’s the Keyser epitome, he isn’t going to run from anything.”
Allegany is no slouch running the football either. In back-to-back routs of Smithsburg and Southern the past two weeks, six different players combined to score the Campers’ six first-half touchdowns in each affair.
Teams can’t key in on just one option. Hard-running fullback Braylon White is the leading rusher with 377 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Brody Williams has rushed for 349 yards and five TDs, adding 301 passing yards and four more scores through the air.
Brayden Hedrick nearly has 300 rushing yards, Trevor Milburn is just short of 200, and Cayden Bratton and Brett Patterson have at least 100 yards on the ground this year.
“I think they run the football really well,” Stephen said. “They have a few running backs that can tote the rock, a quarterback that can run it. That brand of football is what Cumberland is known for, whether it’s Allegany or Fort Hill. And they have a defense that flies around and makes hits in the backfield.”
Both teams have a lot to play for.
Allegany, sitting at 5-1 and at No. 3 in the 1A West point standings, can all but lock up a top-three seed and a home playoff game with a victory.
Keyser, after two straight losses to Northern and Point Pleasant, has dropped to No. 10 in the Class AA WVSSAC playoff ratings. The Golden Tornado have a brutal schedule with Moorefield (5-1), Mountain Ridge (5-1) and Frankfort (4-3) ahead.
Beating Allegany could prove vital to hosting a playoff game.
“This is a game they have to have, they’ve lost to two really good football teams,” Hansel said. “They’re going to come down with a do or die attitude. We need to match intensity. ... Whoever is the most physical is going to win.”
“Just like every other game we’ve played in recent memory, (Allegany’s) going to be a good team,” Stephen said. “We’re coming off a couple of losses, and they’re playing good football. We’ll be hungry to get back on track.”
