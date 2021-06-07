Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 12:36 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Frankfort;1
Berkeley Springs;0
AT FRANKFORT
Berkeley Springs;000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Frankfort;000 100 x — 1 4 3
Carson Stotler and Nathan Guzick; Brady Whitacre and Peyton Clark
