HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

West Virginia Class A State Championship

No. 1 Moorefield;11

No. 3 Man;8

SATURDAY, AT APPALACHIAN POWER PARK IN CHARLESTON, W.VA.

Man;020 212 1 — 8 9 3

Moorefield;015 041 X — 11 14 3

Caleb Blevins, Bo Thompson (3), Preston Blankenship (3), Caleb Vance (5), Caleb Blevins (6) and Preston Blankenship, Brady Hall (3), Preston Blankenship (5); Karson Reed, Matthew Jenkins (5), Bryce Hines (6) and John Lahmeyer

HR — None

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video