HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
West Virginia Class A State Championship
No. 1 Moorefield;11
No. 3 Man;8
SATURDAY, AT APPALACHIAN POWER PARK IN CHARLESTON, W.VA.
Man;020 212 1 — 8 9 3
Moorefield;015 041 X — 11 14 3
Caleb Blevins, Bo Thompson (3), Preston Blankenship (3), Caleb Vance (5), Caleb Blevins (6) and Preston Blankenship, Brady Hall (3), Preston Blankenship (5); Karson Reed, Matthew Jenkins (5), Bryce Hines (6) and John Lahmeyer
HR — None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.