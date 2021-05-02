COLLEGE BASEBALL

Monroe;31

Allegany;3

FRIDAY AT CUMBERLAND

Monroe;(11)73 28 — 31 24 1

Allegany;(00)00 03 — 3 2 0

Olvis Genao (W, 3-1), Carlos Molleja (5) and Joshua Lopez; Noah Zimmerman (L, 2-2), Brandon Gomez (1), Dezmon Johnson (3), Eliah Lashley (5) and Nick Berryman

HR — Salix Felix 2, Jared Paladino, Dante Paolucci, Joshua Lopez, John Torres 2 (Monroe); Jason Altuve (Allegany)

Allegany;7

Southern Maryland;5

SATURDAY AT LA PLATA

GAME 1

Allegany;005 001 1 — 7 9 1

Southern Maryland;400 100 0 — 5 4 2

Ethan Huffman (W, 1-0), Garrett Pullium (4), John Dhima (7) and Robert Fernandez; Brandon Pelletier (L, 2-3), Ethan Zorbaugh (7) and Blake DiPietro

HR — Gage Shaffer, Robert Fernandez (Allegany)

Southern Maryland;4

Allegany;1

GAME 2

Allegany;000 100 0 — 1 5 1

Southern Maryland;101 101 x — 4 8 0

Jeff Luttrell, Marvin Lopez (4), Trent King (6), Nick Berryman (6) and Robert Fernandez; Dylan Bell (W, 4-2) and Peyton Myers

HR — Eli Wilhelm (Southern Maryland)

WVU Potomac State;12

Cecil;8

SUNDAY AT KEYSER, W.VA.

GAME 1

Cecil;000 134 0 — 8 8 0

WVU Potomac State;531 012 x — 12 14 2

Alden Dobosz, Tucker Sanders (3) and Alvin Garcia; MacHugh Messier, Dalton Benson (6) and Caleb Taylor

HR — Juan Carlos Vidal Perez, Brandon Snyder (Cecil); Caleb Taylor, Dale Houser (Potomac State)

WVU Potomac State;17

Cecil;5

GAME 2

Cecil;001 03(01) — 5 8 1

WVU Potomac State;000 23(12)

Colin Balthaser, Vince Kershner (5), Slothing Che (5) and Alvin Garcia; Matt Kerns, Hunter Ridgeway (5) and Wil Schoonover

HR — Patrick O'Brien (Cecil); Zack Whitacre, Graham Brown (Potomac State)

WVU Potomac State;12

CCBC Catonsville;1

SATURDAY AT CATONSVILLE

GAME 1

WVU Potomac State;002 154 0 — 12 14 0

CCBC Catonsville;010 000 0 — 1 4 1

Brandon Schaeffer (W, 7-0) and Caleb Taylor; Conner Peters (L, 0-1), Preston Mauzy (4), Julian Fuller (6) and Tyler Shadle

HR — Dylan Perry (Potomac State); Dwayne Thomas (Catonsville)

WVU Potomac State;14

CCBC Catonsville;4

GAME 2

WVU Potomac State;561 11 — 14 13 2

CCBC Catonsville;100 12 — 4 7 1

Jared Adams (W, 2-1) and Wil Schoonover; Jimmy Jaecksch (L, 0-1), Austin Galda (2), Trevor Smoot (3) and J.R. Simmons

HR — Zack Whitacre, Graham Brown, Devon Neal, Dakota Miller (Potomac State)

Notre Dame (Ohio);7

Frostburg State;2

SUNDAY AT SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO

GAME 1

Frostburg State;000 110 0 — 2 2 2

Notre Dame (Ohio);330 001 x — 7 8 1

Josh Colliflower, Grahme Akehurst (2) and Hayden McLaughlin; Brady Biglin (W, 3-1) and Matt Richards

HR — Hayden McLaughlin (Frostburg State)

Frostburg State;10

Notre Dame (Ohio);8

GAME 2

Frostburg State;130 230 1 — 10 16 0

Notre Dame (Ohio);112 310 0 — 8 16 0

Notre Dame (Ohio);7

Frostburg State;2

SATURDAY AT SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO

GAME 1

Frostburg State;002 000 0 — 2 4 0

Notre Dame (Ohio);102 202 x — 7 13 1

Franco Velasquez (L, 3-2), Josh Clegg (6) and Justin Jimenez; Austin Mora (W, 5-5) and Matt Richards

HR — Ben Ross (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame (Ohio);8

Frostburg State;7

GAME 2

Frostburg State;220 030 0 — 7 10 0

Notre Dame (Ohio);001 104 2 — 8 11 1

Andrew Smith, Nicholas Botsaris (6), Jack Maruskin (6, L, 0-1) and Justin Jimenez; Hayden Parker, Patrick Burke (3), Bryan Benedict (6), Kevin Guzik (7, W, 1-0) and Matt Richards

HR — Bryce Jackson, Ryan Roell, Andrew Smith (Frostburg State)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

WVU Potomac State;3

Frederick;2

SUNDAY AT FREDERICK

GAME 1

WVU Potomac State;001 110 0 — 3 8 0

Frederick;000 011 0 — 2 11 0

Taylor Townsend (W, 9-6) and Skylar Ross; Rachel Benden and Zaidee Byrd 

HR — Marissa Earle, Taylor Townsend (Potomac State)

WVU Potomac State;13

Frederick;2

GAME 2

WVU Potomac State;224 50 — 13 12 1

Frederick;010 01 — 2 6 0

Brianne Stocks (W, 9-4), Madison Whetzel (5) and Camryn Blacka; Kathleen Duffy, Cierra Cook (3), Rachel Benden (5) and Zaidee Byrd

HR — Josie Deneen (Potomac State); Madison Edwards (Frederick)

West Virginia State;2

Frostburg State;1

SATURDAY AT INSTITUTE, W.VA.

GAME 1

Frostburg State;100 000 0 — 1 5 1

West Virginia State;020 000 x — 2 3 1

Shawna Leonard (L, 11-5) and Kennadie Batchelor; Kasey Murphy (W, 9-6) and Madison Rafuson

HR — None

West Virginia State;5

Frostburg State;3

GAME 2

Frostburg State;030 000 0 — 3 5 2

West Virginia State;210 101 x — 5 9 1

Sydney Theobald (L, 9-8), Emily Talbert (6) and Katie Ernst; Autumn Thompson and Karlie Hill

HR — None.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Jefferson;3

Southern;2

SATURDAY AT CUMBERLAND

Southern;200 000 0 — 2 5 2

Jefferson;300 000 x — 3 4 2

Isaac Upole and ?; Zac Rose, Kamien Gonzalez (5) and ?

HR — None.

Southern;4

Pendleton County;0

SATURDAY AT CUMBERLAND

Pendleton County;000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Southern;102 200 x — 4 7 4

Landon Colaw, Cameron Kisamore (3), Clayton Kisamore (5) and unavailable; William Moon and unavailable

HR — None

Keyser;2

Grafton;1

SATURDAY AT GRAFTON, W.VA.

Keyser;000 101 0 — 2 6 1

Grafton;000 001 0 — 1 6 1

Noah Broadwater, Evan Jenkins (7) and Caden Youngblood; Chris Miller and Austin Mayle

HR — None.

Frankfort;9

Oak Glen;7

SATURDAY AT OAK GLEN, W.VA.

GAME 1

Frankfort;102 051 0 — 9 13 1

Oak Glen;011 023 0 — 7 12 0

David Jackson, Jansen Moreland (6) and Brady Whitacre; Danny Bridges, Cody Patterson (6) and Colton Ash

HR — None

Oak Glen;3

Frankfort;2

GAME 2

Frankfort;110 000 0 — 2 4 4

Oak Glen;010 000 2 — 3 4 1

Ben Nestor, Brady Whitacre (5) and Peyton Clark; Nick Chaney and Colton Ash

HR — None

Moorefield;14

East Hardy;1

SATURDAY AT BAKER, W.VA.

Moorefield;624 11 — 14 9 0

East Hardy;000 10 — 1 2 0

Karson Reed and unavailable; Peyton Whetzel, Jacob Whetzel (1), Levi Mongold (5) and unavailable

HR — Dawson Price (East Hardy)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bishop Walsh;17

Musselman;6

SATURDAY AT CUMBERLAND

GAME 1

Musselman;222 000 — 6 6 2

Bishop Walsh;012 194 — 17 15 1

M. Bennett  and Sara Munson (2); Chloe Greise and Ariana Herrera

HR —  Bailee Greise, Gigi Jessie, Ariana Herrera (Bishop Walsh)

Bishop Walsh;14

Musselman;0

GAME 2

Musselman;000 00 — 0 2 3

Bishop Walsh;243 5x — 14 12 1

Sara Munson, A. Mason(1), M. Bennett (5) and S. Ellwanger; Chloe Greise and Ariana  Herrera

HR — K. Bagnelli (Musselman); Jennifer Witt,Cathy Cessna (Bishop Walsh)

 

