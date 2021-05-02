COLLEGE BASEBALL
Monroe;31
Allegany;3
FRIDAY AT CUMBERLAND
Monroe;(11)73 28 — 31 24 1
Allegany;(00)00 03 — 3 2 0
Olvis Genao (W, 3-1), Carlos Molleja (5) and Joshua Lopez; Noah Zimmerman (L, 2-2), Brandon Gomez (1), Dezmon Johnson (3), Eliah Lashley (5) and Nick Berryman
HR — Salix Felix 2, Jared Paladino, Dante Paolucci, Joshua Lopez, John Torres 2 (Monroe); Jason Altuve (Allegany)
—
Allegany;7
Southern Maryland;5
SATURDAY AT LA PLATA
GAME 1
Allegany;005 001 1 — 7 9 1
Southern Maryland;400 100 0 — 5 4 2
Ethan Huffman (W, 1-0), Garrett Pullium (4), John Dhima (7) and Robert Fernandez; Brandon Pelletier (L, 2-3), Ethan Zorbaugh (7) and Blake DiPietro
HR — Gage Shaffer, Robert Fernandez (Allegany)
—
Southern Maryland;4
Allegany;1
GAME 2
Allegany;000 100 0 — 1 5 1
Southern Maryland;101 101 x — 4 8 0
Jeff Luttrell, Marvin Lopez (4), Trent King (6), Nick Berryman (6) and Robert Fernandez; Dylan Bell (W, 4-2) and Peyton Myers
HR — Eli Wilhelm (Southern Maryland)
—
WVU Potomac State;12
Cecil;8
SUNDAY AT KEYSER, W.VA.
GAME 1
Cecil;000 134 0 — 8 8 0
WVU Potomac State;531 012 x — 12 14 2
Alden Dobosz, Tucker Sanders (3) and Alvin Garcia; MacHugh Messier, Dalton Benson (6) and Caleb Taylor
HR — Juan Carlos Vidal Perez, Brandon Snyder (Cecil); Caleb Taylor, Dale Houser (Potomac State)
—
WVU Potomac State;17
Cecil;5
GAME 2
Cecil;001 03(01) — 5 8 1
WVU Potomac State;000 23(12)
Colin Balthaser, Vince Kershner (5), Slothing Che (5) and Alvin Garcia; Matt Kerns, Hunter Ridgeway (5) and Wil Schoonover
HR — Patrick O'Brien (Cecil); Zack Whitacre, Graham Brown (Potomac State)
—
WVU Potomac State;12
CCBC Catonsville;1
SATURDAY AT CATONSVILLE
GAME 1
WVU Potomac State;002 154 0 — 12 14 0
CCBC Catonsville;010 000 0 — 1 4 1
Brandon Schaeffer (W, 7-0) and Caleb Taylor; Conner Peters (L, 0-1), Preston Mauzy (4), Julian Fuller (6) and Tyler Shadle
HR — Dylan Perry (Potomac State); Dwayne Thomas (Catonsville)
—
WVU Potomac State;14
CCBC Catonsville;4
GAME 2
WVU Potomac State;561 11 — 14 13 2
CCBC Catonsville;100 12 — 4 7 1
Jared Adams (W, 2-1) and Wil Schoonover; Jimmy Jaecksch (L, 0-1), Austin Galda (2), Trevor Smoot (3) and J.R. Simmons
HR — Zack Whitacre, Graham Brown, Devon Neal, Dakota Miller (Potomac State)
—
Notre Dame (Ohio);7
Frostburg State;2
SUNDAY AT SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO
GAME 1
Frostburg State;000 110 0 — 2 2 2
Notre Dame (Ohio);330 001 x — 7 8 1
Josh Colliflower, Grahme Akehurst (2) and Hayden McLaughlin; Brady Biglin (W, 3-1) and Matt Richards
HR — Hayden McLaughlin (Frostburg State)
—
Frostburg State;10
Notre Dame (Ohio);8
GAME 2
Frostburg State;130 230 1 — 10 16 0
Notre Dame (Ohio);112 310 0 — 8 16 0
—
Notre Dame (Ohio);7
Frostburg State;2
SATURDAY AT SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO
GAME 1
Frostburg State;002 000 0 — 2 4 0
Notre Dame (Ohio);102 202 x — 7 13 1
Franco Velasquez (L, 3-2), Josh Clegg (6) and Justin Jimenez; Austin Mora (W, 5-5) and Matt Richards
HR — Ben Ross (Notre Dame)
—
Notre Dame (Ohio);8
Frostburg State;7
GAME 2
Frostburg State;220 030 0 — 7 10 0
Notre Dame (Ohio);001 104 2 — 8 11 1
Andrew Smith, Nicholas Botsaris (6), Jack Maruskin (6, L, 0-1) and Justin Jimenez; Hayden Parker, Patrick Burke (3), Bryan Benedict (6), Kevin Guzik (7, W, 1-0) and Matt Richards
HR — Bryce Jackson, Ryan Roell, Andrew Smith (Frostburg State)
—
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
WVU Potomac State;3
Frederick;2
SUNDAY AT FREDERICK
GAME 1
WVU Potomac State;001 110 0 — 3 8 0
Frederick;000 011 0 — 2 11 0
Taylor Townsend (W, 9-6) and Skylar Ross; Rachel Benden and Zaidee Byrd
HR — Marissa Earle, Taylor Townsend (Potomac State)
—
WVU Potomac State;13
Frederick;2
GAME 2
WVU Potomac State;224 50 — 13 12 1
Frederick;010 01 — 2 6 0
Brianne Stocks (W, 9-4), Madison Whetzel (5) and Camryn Blacka; Kathleen Duffy, Cierra Cook (3), Rachel Benden (5) and Zaidee Byrd
HR — Josie Deneen (Potomac State); Madison Edwards (Frederick)
—
West Virginia State;2
Frostburg State;1
SATURDAY AT INSTITUTE, W.VA.
GAME 1
Frostburg State;100 000 0 — 1 5 1
West Virginia State;020 000 x — 2 3 1
Shawna Leonard (L, 11-5) and Kennadie Batchelor; Kasey Murphy (W, 9-6) and Madison Rafuson
HR — None
—
West Virginia State;5
Frostburg State;3
GAME 2
Frostburg State;030 000 0 — 3 5 2
West Virginia State;210 101 x — 5 9 1
Sydney Theobald (L, 9-8), Emily Talbert (6) and Katie Ernst; Autumn Thompson and Karlie Hill
HR — None.
—
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Jefferson;3
Southern;2
SATURDAY AT CUMBERLAND
Southern;200 000 0 — 2 5 2
Jefferson;300 000 x — 3 4 2
Isaac Upole and ?; Zac Rose, Kamien Gonzalez (5) and ?
HR — None.
—
Southern;4
Pendleton County;0
SATURDAY AT CUMBERLAND
Pendleton County;000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Southern;102 200 x — 4 7 4
Landon Colaw, Cameron Kisamore (3), Clayton Kisamore (5) and unavailable; William Moon and unavailable
HR — None
—
Keyser;2
Grafton;1
SATURDAY AT GRAFTON, W.VA.
Keyser;000 101 0 — 2 6 1
Grafton;000 001 0 — 1 6 1
Noah Broadwater, Evan Jenkins (7) and Caden Youngblood; Chris Miller and Austin Mayle
HR — None.
—
Frankfort;9
Oak Glen;7
SATURDAY AT OAK GLEN, W.VA.
GAME 1
Frankfort;102 051 0 — 9 13 1
Oak Glen;011 023 0 — 7 12 0
David Jackson, Jansen Moreland (6) and Brady Whitacre; Danny Bridges, Cody Patterson (6) and Colton Ash
HR — None
—
Oak Glen;3
Frankfort;2
GAME 2
Frankfort;110 000 0 — 2 4 4
Oak Glen;010 000 2 — 3 4 1
Ben Nestor, Brady Whitacre (5) and Peyton Clark; Nick Chaney and Colton Ash
HR — None
—
Moorefield;14
East Hardy;1
SATURDAY AT BAKER, W.VA.
Moorefield;624 11 — 14 9 0
East Hardy;000 10 — 1 2 0
Karson Reed and unavailable; Peyton Whetzel, Jacob Whetzel (1), Levi Mongold (5) and unavailable
HR — Dawson Price (East Hardy)
—
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bishop Walsh;17
Musselman;6
SATURDAY AT CUMBERLAND
GAME 1
Musselman;222 000 — 6 6 2
Bishop Walsh;012 194 — 17 15 1
M. Bennett and Sara Munson (2); Chloe Greise and Ariana Herrera
HR — Bailee Greise, Gigi Jessie, Ariana Herrera (Bishop Walsh)
—
Bishop Walsh;14
Musselman;0
GAME 2
Musselman;000 00 — 0 2 3
Bishop Walsh;243 5x — 14 12 1
Sara Munson, A. Mason(1), M. Bennett (5) and S. Ellwanger; Chloe Greise and Ariana Herrera
HR — K. Bagnelli (Musselman); Jennifer Witt,Cathy Cessna (Bishop Walsh)
