AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Garrett Post 71/214;11

Elkins Post 29;1

Saturday at Philip Barbour High School

GAME 1

Garrett County Post 71/214;000 623 — 11 14 0

Elkins Post 29; 100 000 — 1 4 2

Ethan Sebold (W), Tanner Haskiell (6) and Will Moon; Zane McCord (L), Ethan Kirk (4) and Dustin Primavero.

HR — None

———

Garrett Post 71/214;30

Moundsville Post 3;3

GAME 2

Moundsville Post 3;(02)01 00 — 3 5 3

Garrett Co. Post 71/214;(19)92 0x — 30 28 1

Jadon James (W), Easton Rhoten (5) and Will Moon, Aerik Lebon (4); Byrum (L) McGinnis (1), Williams (2), Booth (3) and Mickel

HR — None

———

Garrett Post 71/214;8

Ft. Cumberland Post 13;6

Thursday at Garrett College

GAME 1

Fort Cumberland Post 13; 020 121 0 — 6 4 1

Garrett County Post 71/214;300 410 x — 8 12 1

Bratton (L), Kennell (7) and AJ Stevenson; Jake Rush (W), Zach Hallenbeck (SV-5) and Will Moon

HR — Mason Brenneman, Zach Hallenbeck (Garrett); Kennell (Cumberland)

GAME 2

Fort Cumberland Post 13;000 021 0 — 3 6 2

Garrett County Post #71/214;100 000 3 — 4 8 1

Bryce Snyder, Kyle Baker (L-7) and AJ Stevenson, Mason Brenneman, Will Moon (W-7) and Will Moon, Isaac Bittinger (7)

HR — none

———

LITTLE LEAGUE

Dapper Dan League

MAJOR DIVISION

Semifinals

Tigers win series, 2-1

Tigers 6, Oriole’s 3, 9 Innings

WP — Trevin Cox

Tigers: Trenton Lapp 2 singles; Dylan Flaskamp 2 singles; Liam Buck double; Gage Friend double

Orioles: Ellsworth double, single; Easton double, Hook double

———

Tigers 18, Orioles 14

WP — Liam Buck

Tigers: Liam Buck double, single; Max Haines double; Trevin Cox double; Gage Friend 2 singles; Luke Joseph 2 singles

Orioles: T. Shambaugh double; Hook double 2 singles; Wilson 3 singles

———

Championship Series

Tigers vs. Pirates, Best of 3

Monday, 6 p.m., at Park Field

———

MINOR DIVISION

Dodgers 8, Angels 1

WP — Eston Powell (combined with Cam Strawderman for 13 strikeouts in 5 innings)

Dodgers: Eston Powell triple, 2 singles; Cam Strawderman 2 doubles; Dylan Irons single

———

Tri-State League

MAJOR DIVISION

"B" Bracket Championship

Frostburg Boogeymen 10, Ellerslie 5 (Extra innings)

WP — Bex Litton

Boogeymen: Kaleb Logan home run, single; Carver Robeson home run, single; Daniel Swindle 2 doubles, triple; Bex Litton double; Marcus Cutter double; Dane Van Slyke single.

Ellerslie: Mason Woolridge single; Brady Monahan single; Liam Orndorff single; Sammy Scritchfield single.

———

MAJOR DIVISION

POSTSEASON TOURNAMENT

LaVale Orioles 11, Grantsville Rotary 0

WP — Jack Hensel

LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer double; Anthony Palumbo 3 singles; Jacob VanMeter 2 doubles, triple; John Reinhardt triple, 2 singles; Jameson Powell single; Zander VanMeter single; Jacob Garlock single.

Grantsville Rotary: Fullerton single; Bolden single; Tice single; Werner double.

_________________________

LaVale Orioles 16, Central Garrett Mets 2

WP — Bobby Brauer

LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer double, 3 singles; Anthony Palumbo double, single; Jacob VanMeter 2 singles; John Reinhardt single, 2 doubles; Jack Hensel single; Jameson Powell single; Luke Reinhardt single; Anthony Shorto single.

Mets: Hinzey 2 singles.

_____________________________

LaVale Orioles 12, Central Garrett Red Sox 2

WP — Jack Hensel

LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer 2 singles; Anthony Palumbo 3 singles; Jacob VanMeter double, 2 singles; John Reinhardt double; Jack Hensel single; Jameson Powell single; Luke Reinhardt single.

Red Sox: McCarty single; Wampler single; M. Lantz single; Meyers-Shirey single; Green single.

_______________________________

LaVale Orioles 6, Central Garrett Mets 3

WP — Bobby Brauer

LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer single; Carson Bender home run; Jacob VanMeter double 2 home runs; John Reinhardt single; Jameson Powell single.

Mets: Maust single; Beitzel double; Hinsey singles; Myers single.

