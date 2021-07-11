AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Garrett Post 71/214;11
Elkins Post 29;1
Saturday at Philip Barbour High School
GAME 1
Garrett County Post 71/214;000 623 — 11 14 0
Elkins Post 29; 100 000 — 1 4 2
Ethan Sebold (W), Tanner Haskiell (6) and Will Moon; Zane McCord (L), Ethan Kirk (4) and Dustin Primavero.
HR — None
———
Garrett Post 71/214;30
Moundsville Post 3;3
GAME 2
Moundsville Post 3;(02)01 00 — 3 5 3
Garrett Co. Post 71/214;(19)92 0x — 30 28 1
Jadon James (W), Easton Rhoten (5) and Will Moon, Aerik Lebon (4); Byrum (L) McGinnis (1), Williams (2), Booth (3) and Mickel
HR — None
———
Garrett Post 71/214;8
Ft. Cumberland Post 13;6
Thursday at Garrett College
GAME 1
Fort Cumberland Post 13; 020 121 0 — 6 4 1
Garrett County Post 71/214;300 410 x — 8 12 1
Bratton (L), Kennell (7) and AJ Stevenson; Jake Rush (W), Zach Hallenbeck (SV-5) and Will Moon
HR — Mason Brenneman, Zach Hallenbeck (Garrett); Kennell (Cumberland)
GAME 2
Fort Cumberland Post 13;000 021 0 — 3 6 2
Garrett County Post #71/214;100 000 3 — 4 8 1
Bryce Snyder, Kyle Baker (L-7) and AJ Stevenson, Mason Brenneman, Will Moon (W-7) and Will Moon, Isaac Bittinger (7)
HR — none
———
LITTLE LEAGUE
Dapper Dan League
MAJOR DIVISION
Semifinals
Tigers win series, 2-1
Tigers 6, Oriole’s 3, 9 Innings
WP — Trevin Cox
Tigers: Trenton Lapp 2 singles; Dylan Flaskamp 2 singles; Liam Buck double; Gage Friend double
Orioles: Ellsworth double, single; Easton double, Hook double
———
Tigers 18, Orioles 14
WP — Liam Buck
Tigers: Liam Buck double, single; Max Haines double; Trevin Cox double; Gage Friend 2 singles; Luke Joseph 2 singles
Orioles: T. Shambaugh double; Hook double 2 singles; Wilson 3 singles
———
Championship Series
Tigers vs. Pirates, Best of 3
Monday, 6 p.m., at Park Field
———
MINOR DIVISION
Dodgers 8, Angels 1
WP — Eston Powell (combined with Cam Strawderman for 13 strikeouts in 5 innings)
Dodgers: Eston Powell triple, 2 singles; Cam Strawderman 2 doubles; Dylan Irons single
———
Tri-State League
MAJOR DIVISION
"B" Bracket Championship
Frostburg Boogeymen 10, Ellerslie 5 (Extra innings)
WP — Bex Litton
Boogeymen: Kaleb Logan home run, single; Carver Robeson home run, single; Daniel Swindle 2 doubles, triple; Bex Litton double; Marcus Cutter double; Dane Van Slyke single.
Ellerslie: Mason Woolridge single; Brady Monahan single; Liam Orndorff single; Sammy Scritchfield single.
———
MAJOR DIVISION
POSTSEASON TOURNAMENT
LaVale Orioles 11, Grantsville Rotary 0
WP — Jack Hensel
LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer double; Anthony Palumbo 3 singles; Jacob VanMeter 2 doubles, triple; John Reinhardt triple, 2 singles; Jameson Powell single; Zander VanMeter single; Jacob Garlock single.
Grantsville Rotary: Fullerton single; Bolden single; Tice single; Werner double.
_________________________
LaVale Orioles 16, Central Garrett Mets 2
WP — Bobby Brauer
LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer double, 3 singles; Anthony Palumbo double, single; Jacob VanMeter 2 singles; John Reinhardt single, 2 doubles; Jack Hensel single; Jameson Powell single; Luke Reinhardt single; Anthony Shorto single.
Mets: Hinzey 2 singles.
_____________________________
LaVale Orioles 12, Central Garrett Red Sox 2
WP — Jack Hensel
LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer 2 singles; Anthony Palumbo 3 singles; Jacob VanMeter double, 2 singles; John Reinhardt double; Jack Hensel single; Jameson Powell single; Luke Reinhardt single.
Red Sox: McCarty single; Wampler single; M. Lantz single; Meyers-Shirey single; Green single.
_______________________________
LaVale Orioles 6, Central Garrett Mets 3
WP — Bobby Brauer
LaVale Orioles: Bobby Brauer single; Carson Bender home run; Jacob VanMeter double 2 home runs; John Reinhardt single; Jameson Powell single.
Mets: Maust single; Beitzel double; Hinsey singles; Myers single.
