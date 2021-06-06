PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Jenna Burgess belted a grand slam, and Petersburg dominated Moorefield again to take the Class A, Region I, Section 2 championship, 16-4, on Saturday.
Burgess’ blast was the exclamation point on a one-sided result. The senior put a 1-2 pitch over the fence in the fourth inning to plate the Vikings’ final four runs of the contest. At the time, Petersburg led by a game-high 14 runs.
The Vikings tallied six runs in the third and eight runs in the fourth to pull away. Kym Minnich was solid in the circle to secure the win, allowing four runs on six hits and five innings while striking out 10 and walking four.
Senior Maddison Champ went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Minnich accounted for three base-knocks, including a double, to score five runs.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Braylee Corbin ended with two hits apice.
The Yellow Jackets were led at the plate by Remi Hinkle and Tori Humphries, who both notched two-run home runs to account for all of Moorefield’s runs.
