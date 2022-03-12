FROSTBURG — In his final high school basketball game before heading to the Sunshine State, Favour Aire saved his best for last at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational.
The 6-foot-10 Miami signee delivered a grown man performance, scoring 36 points on 13 of 15 from the field and 9 of 9 from the line against what seemed like constant double and triple teams from Gonzaga.
The Eagles trimmed a double-digit deficit down to three points with three minutes left, but Favour and Bishop McNamara used a 15-2 run to pull away and win 77-62 Saturday at Frostburg State University.
Trailing 58-48 with 4:23 left following an Aire 3-point play, Derek Dixon got hot from beyond the arc hitting three consecutive triples as part of an 11-3 flurry.
But the wheels fell off for Zags. Bishop McNamara scored six straight points to garner some separation, and then Purple Eagles allowed seven points on one defensive possession to all but sew up the result.
On that disastrous sequence for Gonzaga, Jaren Curtis hit the front at the free-throw line, and the Eagles were called for an intentional foul after the second try.
Gonzaga's bench was then called for a tech — the team's third of the afternoon — and Bishop McNamara hit all four free throws. The Mustangs retained possession, and Jeremiah Quigley laid it in to cap the seven-point offensive trip.
Quigley was second on Bishop McNamara with 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting, followed by Curtis with 12. The Mustangs were efficient from the line, making 25 of 31 tries — the Eagles hit on 18 of 27.
Dixon paced the Gonzaga scoring with 12 points, doing all his damage at the 3-point line, Quinn Clark garnered 11 and Nykolas Lewis finished with nine.
Bishop McNamara took a 51-38 edge into the third quarter behind Aire and Quigley, who both had six points in the period. Aire notched a slam on a pick-and-roll during the frame. Curtis crossed over a Gonzaga defender and hit a step-back triple late in the third.
Aire tallied 16 first-half points to lead Bishop McNamara to a 32-23 edge at halftime. The senior center started a 14-4 Mustangs run to end the half with a lay-in and a 3-pointer, two of his five first-half buckets.
The burst was partially a self-inflicted one by Gonzaga, who was called for a pair of technicals.
In a matchup between two squads that went 0-2 on the ACIT’s first two days, both squads came out flat. Thomas Batties scored four points in the first quarter, and Devin Dinkins hit a 3-pointer for a 10-6 Gonzaga lead after one.
Dinkins, a George Mason commit, paced the Purple Eagles with eight points before halftime. He was held scoreless after halftime.
