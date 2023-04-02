BALTIMORE — Allegany softball alum Lyndsey Evix hit a walk-off, three-run home run to lift the University of Maryland Baltimore County over Binghamton, 3-1, on Saturday.
Evix, a junior, went 4 for 9 with four RBIs in the three-game series, which UMBC swept to improve to 13-9.
In her first season at UMBC after transferring from Providence, Evix is third on the Retrievers with a .326 batting average and second in RBIs (11).
At Allegany, Evix was a three-time All-Area pick, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year.
Fellow Allegany grad Shanel Stott, a senior, is second on UMBC with a .345 average and second in base hits with 19. As a Camper, the infielder was the 2019 Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year and 2017 Area Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.