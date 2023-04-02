Lyndsey Evix at-bat

Lyndsey Evix

BALTIMORE — Allegany softball alum Lyndsey Evix hit a walk-off, three-run home run to lift the University of Maryland Baltimore County over Binghamton, 3-1, on Saturday.

Evix, a junior, went 4 for 9 with four RBIs in the three-game series, which UMBC swept to improve to 13-9.

In her first season at UMBC after transferring from Providence, Evix is third on the Retrievers with a .326 batting average and second in RBIs (11).

At Allegany, Evix was a three-time All-Area pick, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year.

Fellow Allegany grad Shanel Stott, a senior, is second on UMBC with a .345 average and second in base hits with 19. As a Camper, the infielder was the 2019 Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year and 2017 Area Player of the Year.

