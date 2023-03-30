BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Avery Miller led No. 1 Allegany with four hits in its 14-4 convincing victory over Berkeley Springs on Wednesday.
Miller went 4 for 4 with two home runs. She hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first and another in the fourth inning.
The Campers (5-0) scored four runs in each of the first three innings.
In the first inning, Maylee Blank singled to center for an RBI. Allegany scored another run on a walk and Riley Gallagher stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.
Gallagher doubled in the second for an RBI. Abi Britton hit a single and set up Alexis Johnston for a two-run home run to left.
Gallagher singled in the third for an RBI and Britton picked up two RBIs on a double. The Campers added a run on a sac fly RBI.
The Indians scored four runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Allison Gray. Ocean Clatterbuck also hit an RBI single.
After Miller hit her second home run of the game, Britton added an RBI single in the fourth.
Miller and Gallagher each went 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Britton pitched 4 2/3 innings without allowing a hit, a run or a walk with 11 strikeouts.
Allison White went 1/3 of inning allowing two hits, four runs and three walks.
The Campers (4-0) host Southern (1-3) on Saturday at noon.
Fort Hill 19
Martinsburg 3
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Fort Hill scored 10 runs in the first inning in its dominant road win over Martinsburg on Wednesday.
The Sentinels (3-1) batted around in the first inning with Jaidee Guinn recording two RBI singles.
Alysa Shoemaker, Nakiah Dunn and Alex Robertson each hit RBI doubles.
Guinn also stole home from third for a run.
The Bulldogs' Aaliyah Ault doubled to center field in the second inning for their first run.
MaeLeigh Plummer tripled in the second inning picking up a pair of RBIs.
In the third inning, the Sentinels scored five runs. Two came on bases-loaded walks while an error and a hit by pitch with a stolen base combined for three more runs.
Ault singled to center in the third inning for an RBI.
Guinn and Shoemaker each had two hits for Fort Hill.
Guinn pitched a complete game allowing three hits, two earned runs and no walks with three strikeouts.
Ault led the Bulldogs with two hits.
Madison Rogers went 2 2/3 innings for Martinsburg. She allowed eight hits, 11 earned runs and five walks with three strikeouts.
Tianna Sannabaria pitched 1/3 inning with two runs and three walks allowed.
The Sentinels host Frankfort (3-1) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Keyser 15
Northern 0
KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser shut out Northern in convincing fashion in three innings on Wednesday.
The Golden Tornado (5-1) scored seven runs in the first inning.
Rylee Mangold and Aubrey Fisher each hit RBI singles and Charity Wolfe and Averi Everline hit RBI doubles. Keyser also scored on a walk and a groundout.
Mangold and Makayla Gillaspie hit RBI doubles in the second inning. Ivy Bromhal and Alyvia Idleman hit RBI singles and Everline had a sacrifice fly RBI.
In the third inning, Gillaspie doubled and Everline singled to bring in runs and the Tornado scored one on an error.
Everline led Keyser going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Mangold, Wolfe, Gillaspie and Bromhal each had two hits.
Mangold pitched three innings and gave up two hits and a walk.
Bailey Champlin started for the Huskies (0-3) and in one inning gave up six hits, seven runs and one walk.
Madison Seese went 1 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits, seven earned runs and three walks.
Northern visited Hancock on Thursday. Keyser travels to play Hedgesville for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Petersburg 17 19
Pocahontas Co. 0 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg dominated their home doubleheader against Pocahontas County on Wednesday winning the first game 17-0 and taking the second 19-0.
In the second game, Braylee Corbin, Ella Chew and Olivia Kimble each had three hits and three RBIs. Corbin hit a pair of home runs.
Gracie Carpenter and Hannah Hamric each had two hits.
Carpenter pitched three innings of hitless ball, striking out seven.
In the opener, the Vikings (5-1) combined for 13 hits with a pair of home runs.
Corbin and Chew each homered with Corbin going deep to center in the first inning for a two-run blast. Chew went deep in the second inning to left field for a three-run shot.
Addison Kitzmiller, Carpenter and Hamric hit RBI singles.
Chew and Kimble hit RBI triples. Carpenter, Kylei Berg and Corbin hit RBI doubles.
Corbin finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Kitzmiller, Chew, Carpenter and Hamric each had two hits.
Kimble pitched three innings, allowing one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Vikings hosted Pendleton County Thursday evening.
Strasburg, Va. 11
East Hardy 0
STRASBURG, Va. — Strasburg scored six runs in the fifth, leading them to a win over East Hardy on Tuesday.
With two outs in the first, Reese Moxley hit a solo home run to center field.
The Rams added to their lead in the third with three runs. Sophia Reynolds doubled to left, driving home one run.
With two on and two outs, a hit by pitch scored the Cougars only run.
Strasburg made it 5-1 the following inning on an RBI groundout.
The Rams pulled away for good in the sixth inning.
Rylie Arnold doubled to right for one RBI. Brooklyn Henderson and Addison Morgan hit back-to-back RBI singles and
Hannah Merriner tripled to center and drove in a pair.
Tori Pratt started for the Cougars and went three innings. She gave up six hits, four earned runs with no walks and a strikeout.
Gabreanna Miller pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, six runs and no walks with a strikeout.
Addison Armentrout and Jace Thompson had one hit each for East Hardy.
Moxley led the Rams going 3 for 3 with a home run. Merriner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Ava Mayhew went three innings without allowing a hit or a run for Strasburg. She walked one and struck out seven.
Arnold pitched two innings allowing two hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts.
East Hardy hosted Tucker County Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.