CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Northern split their match at Allegany College of Maryland on Thursday, the Camper boys swept the Huskies 5-0 while the Northern girls won 4-1.
In the boys singles matches, Sean Brady beat Finn Roche 6-0 and 6-1 while Eoin Mowbray defeated Evan Baker 6-3, 4-6 and 10-7.
In the doubles matches, Jonathan Nelson and Landon Minke swept Brayden Miller and Brice Roche 6-0 in both sets.
Noah Marker and Geronimo Stephens defeated Nathan Wakefield and Jensen Wilt 6-2 and 6-3.
Eli Litman and Finn Gallagher beat Hayden Gring and Jarrett Holliday (N) 6-3, 4-6 and 14-12.
In the girls singles matches, Allegany’s Jordan Fletcher beat Isabel Knapp 6-1 and 6-0.
Northern’s Jaci Patton defeated Delany Meadors 6-4 in both sets.
In doubles, Emma Sheffield and Abi Weimer of the Huskies defeated Mia Malamis and Anna Hilderbrand 6-4 and 7-6.
The Huskies’ Shelby Mark and Amu Sugihara beat Adri Meadors and Iris Montilla 6-0 and 6-4.
Northern’s Gillian Britton and Rebekah Mast defeated Maya Hare and Tess Gibson-Thoele 7-6 and 6-4.
The Allegany boys finish the season 12-3 while the girls finish 6-9.
Miners sweep Spartans
FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys and girls completed their undefeated regular seasons, sweeping Bishop Walsh on Thursday.
The boys won 4-1 while the girls won 3-2.
In the girls singles matches, Bishop Walsh swept both matches. Ava DiNola beat Bri Murphy 6-1 in both sets. Autumn Hoppert defeated Annabeth Hughes 6-2 in both sets.
The Miners swept the doubles matches. Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan beat Adair Perini and Lydia Vassiliadi 6-1 and 6-3.
Ella Snyder and Emilee Ritchie defeated Rachel Wharton and Marina Williams 6-2 and 6-4.
Issey Duncan and Marissa Grieg beat Maddy Brown and Gloria Nelson 6-4 and 6-0.
In the boys singles matches, Bishop Walsh’s Oriol Montoy beat Drew Haberlein 6-3 and 6-2.
The Miners’ Clemente Diez defeated Haris Sadig 6-1 and 6-3.
Mountain Ridge swept the doubles matches. Aiden Pirolozzi and Landon Shaw beat David Dinola and Carson Homelin 6-3, 4-6 and 10-4.
Leif Sloan and James DeCarlo defeated and Matt Russo and Mani Vahedi 6-1 and 6-2.
James Chen and Nik Barnes beat Matthew Eanes and Jin Kang 6-0 and 6-2.
Ridge sweeps Northern
ACCIDENT — Mountain Ridge swept Northern on Wednesday. The boys won 4-1 and the girls won 3-2.
In the boys match, Diez won the only singles match of the day. He beat Finn Roche 6-2 in both sets. The second singles match was a forfeit win by the Huskies.
In doubles, Pirolozzi and Shaw defeated Brayden Miller and Brice Roche 6-3, 6-2.
Sloan and DeCarlo beat Evan Baker and Jensen Wilt 6-2, 6-1.
Samson Lewis and Barnes defeated Nate Wakefield and Hayden Gring 6-4, 6-3.
In the girls match, the teams split the two singles matches. Murphy beat Isabel Knapp 6-1, 6-0.
Northern’s Jaci Patton defeated Ella Snyder 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan wept Abi Weimer and Emma Sheffield 6-0 in both sets.
Issey Duncan and Grieg beat Shelby Mark and Ami Sugihara 6-1, 6-3.
Gillian Britian and Rebekah Mast of the Huskies defeated Malia Barnes and Kady Mathhews 6-2 in both sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.