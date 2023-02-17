CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany extended their winning streak to eight games with a 59-24 win over Goretti on top of Haystack Mountain on Thursday night.
The Campers finish the regular season 17-4 and have scored over 50 points in seven of their last eight games.
Olivia Looker led Alco with 23 points including 13 in the second quarter. Looker hit five 3-pointers including three in the second quarter. She also had five rebounds and four steals.
Avery Miller scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter. Miller finished with a double-double with 15 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Shylah Taylor scored eight points with five rebounds.
Danica Bennett led Goretti with 14 points.
The Campers led 15-0 after one quarter and 33-9 at halftime. Alco outscored Goretti 26-15 in the second half.
Alco awaits the winner of Fort Hill and Northern, which play on Friday in the Class 1A West Region I quarterfinals. The Campers host the winner in the region semifinals on Monday, February 27.
Petersburg 69, Pendleton County 45
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Braylee Corbin scored 16 first-quarter points in Petersburg's 69-45 road win over Pendleton County on Thursday night.
The Vikings finish the regular season 12-9 and on a two-game winning streak.
Corbin hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and added 11 more points in the third quarter.
Addison Kitzmiller scored 15 points for Petersburg.
Ana Young led the Wildcats with 16 points including 11 in the first quarter.
The Vikings led 35-26 at halftime and outscored Pendleton 34-19 in the second half.
Petersburg plays the winner of Moorefield and Frankfort, which play on Friday, February 24, in the section playoffs. The game will be held at the loser of the Yellow Jackets and Falcons game.
