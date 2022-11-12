FREDERICK — The Allegany boys soccer program hopes its third trip to the state tournament will be the charm, as the Campers head east to take on Fallston this afternoon.
Kickoff in the Class 1A state semifinals at Linganore High School is 2:30 p.m.
Allegany (14-1-1), the No. 2 seed in Class 1A and winners of the West Region I championship, is coming off a 14-0 win over a youthful Dunbar team last Saturday in the state quarterfinals at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Fallston (11-4-1) was the No. 1 seed in South Region I and comes in as the No. 6 seed in Class 1A. The Cougars cruised past IHS Langley Park in the state quarters, 6-0.
“We have been hitting fundamentals hard,” Allegany first-year head coach Blake Geatz said of the team’s preparation this week. “At this point in a season, getting lots of touches on the ball and keeping basics in line is essential.”
Fallston has a propensity for goal, though not quite to the same degree as the Campers, scoring 74 goals to Allegany’s 103. The Campers haven’t allowed a goal all playoffs and have only yielded nine on the year, while the Cougars have allowed 18 goals this campaign.
“In addition, we’ve been working on overloads in wide positions,” Geatz said. “Against a team like Fallston, who likes to play through the middle, creating 2 vs. 1s on the widths will prove instrumental to our success on Saturday.
“We have also been working on our penalty kicks. Of course, nobody wants the game to go to a shootout, but against a highly competitive team, it’s very much something that could happen.”
Fallston is the runner-up in Class 1A from 2021, when it fell in overtime to Brunswick in the state title game. The Cougars have one state title (1992) with 12 championship game appearances and 19 previous trips to the state semifinals.
“I think our brand of soccer plays very well against theirs — it’ll be a good match-up,” said Geatz. “Our film study has proven that the best opportunity for chances will be those outside overloads. Gaps will open in their defense between the outside mids and outside backs. We’ll look to attack those spaces, run at the opposition, and make them defend.”
A win for the Campers would send them to their first state title game in school history. After making its first trip to the state tournament in 2015 — a loss to Crisfield in the semifinals — Allegany fell to eventual state champion Brunswick last year.
“The boys need to come out with some fire in them,” Geatz said. “We’re bringing practically the same team back from last year. This is really the first team in Allegany’s history where the core of the team will see back-to-back state semi-final games. I think that experience and that feeling from last year’s defeat will push them a lot. We know the talent that we’re up against. The boys understand that they need to trust our brand and play to win the game; not play to not lose the game. In a match as competitive as Saturday’s will be, taking chances will be key. I’ve told the boys all week that they shouldn’t be expecting to go out and put 20-plus shots on this team. They may only get a handful of chances and, when the time comes, be ready to execute.
“Nevertheless, I couldn’t be happier with the work ethic and leadership that this team has shown the past week. Morale is high and these boys are hungry to do something that this school has never done.”
