CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh swept Allegany on Friday, winning the boys match 3-2 and the girls' 4-1.
In the boys singles matches, Allegany's Chazz Imes defeated David DiNola 6-1, 6-3.
Haris Sadiq from the Spartans beat Noah Marker 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, Matt Russo and Cam Hein of Bishop Walsh defeated Eoin Mowbray and Geronimo Stephens 6-4 in both sets.
Mani Vehedi and Carson Hamelin from the Spartans defeated Liam Mowbray and Nick Wilt 6-2, 6-1.
Sean Brady and Landon Minke from the Campers beat Max Mathews and Mason Mathews 6-0, 6-2.
The Allegany boys fell to 10-2 on the season.
The Spartan girls swept the singles matches.
Ava DiNola beat Jordan Fletcher 6-1 in both sets while Autumn Hoppert swept Mia Malamis 6-0 in both sets.
In doubles, Adair Perini and Lydia Vassiliadi of Bishop Walsh defeated Anna Hilderbrand and Maya Hare 6-1 in both sets.
Delaney Meadors and Adri Meadors from Allegany beat Rachel Wharton and Mama Williams 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.
Maddy Brown and Gloria Nelson of Bishop Walsh defeated Dunia Abdo and Andy Preaskorn 7-5, 6-3.
The Camper girls fell to 5-7 on the season.
