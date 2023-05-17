LAVALE — Abi Britton and Allegany only needed one run to win on Wednesday, instead they got 12 — in the first inning.
After Britton struck out the side, her first of four times doing so, the vaunted Campers line-up nearly batted around twice. Eight of Alco's nine starters crossed home in the inning and their top four hitters did so two times each.
Fort Hill, meanwhile, didn't put the ball in play all game, as Britton and Jordyn Sneathen combined to throw a 15-strikeout no-hitter to rout the Sentinels, 18-0, on Wednesday to win the Class 1A West Region I championship.
"That's probably one of the best games we've played in the last few weeks," Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. "Now we're in the final eight. Most of (the players) were here last year, and they know that every game is lose and go home."
Allegany (18-1) will host a state quarterfinal against No. 5 Catoctin (18-3). The Campers are the No. 4 seed in the state.
Fort Hill (8-13) made three errors in the opening frame, but it didn't matter much in the end. Allegany lined eight first-inning base hits, and Britton only needed a fraction of the support she received.
"To say that it got away from us is an understatement," Fort Hill head coach Jason McMahan said. "I don't know who could've recovered from that. The next couple innings weren't bad. ... They broke out the hitting stick today, and if you can't hit with them, that's what the result is going to be.
"The errors hurt us, but the hits that they had, they were crushing the ball."
The Sentinels' only baserunner came in the fourth inning when Jaidee Guinn used her head and took a rise ball to the helmet for a hit by pitch.
Britton, a Penn State commit, had struck out the first 10 batters and was just five outs away from her sixth perfect game of the year, which would've tied a 31-year-old state record.
Sneathen came on in relief in the fifth and struck out the side in order for the team no-hitter.
Guinn was the losing pitcher for Fort Hill.
"She threw a lot of movement pitches and hit her spots," Winner said of Britton, who improved to 18-1 on the year with a 0.36 ERA and 238 strikeouts. "I couldn't be any prouder of Jordyn coming in."
Allegany out-hit Fort Hill, 14-0. Makenzie Monahan and Britton led the way with three hits apiece, and Maylee Blank, Riley Gallagher and Sneathen tallied two apiece.
Britton was 3 for 4 with a three-run home run, four RBIs and three runs scored; Monahan was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored; Gallagher was 2 for 4 and scored three times; Blank was 2 for 3 with two ribbies and two runs; and Sneathen went 2 for 4 with a double.
Kylie Hook crushed a two-run home run to left field during the fourth inning, and Olivia Looker doubled and scored twice.
The Campers swiped six bases, led by Gallagher (UMBC commit) with two.
Allegany won despite the absence of four-sport All-Area standout Avery Miller, who was held out for precautionary reasons with some stiffness. The Campers expect to have her back soon.
Ava Strother dressed for the first time in seven weeks and could be available Friday.
Fort Hill's season comes to a close in the region championship game for the third straight season, finishing strong after a seven-game skid in the middle of the year.
The Sentinels graduate three seniors in Alysa Shoemaker, Lydia Linaburg and Guinn but return most of their line-up next season.
"It's always sad to see your seniors go, all three of those girls are all dedicated," McMahan said. "The underclassmen returning are going to work hard. We have some challenges in front of us, but we have a good eighth-grade class. ... I like where we're headed."
Allegany continues its quest for a second straight championship on Friday.
The Class 1A field is much deeper than past years on paper, and the Campers' quarterfinal opponent will be no pushover.
They'll have a fresh Britton for that game, as the reigning Player of the Year has only thrown nine innings this week.
"We don't have to get on the bus and drive two hours," Winner said of hosting a quarterfinal game. "Now we're moving on to have a chance (at a championship)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.