CUMBERLAND — Sometimes all it takes to turn the tide of a game is a second to catch your breath.
With Allegany trailing Broadfording 52-47 and just 5:13 left on Friday night, play was stopped when the shot clock stopped working. It would take several minutes before play resumed, as fans were treated to a loud continuous buzzer for much of the interlude.
Allegany, which trailed most of the first three-and-a-half quarters, wouldn't allow a point the rest of the way. And with a 16-0 run — 13-0 after the stoppage — the Campers came all the way back to beat Broadfording, 60-52, and avoid the upset.
"Every win is a great win, and this win was a strange win," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "We just did not play well all night. ... They were very aggressive going to the basket, and we just did not do a very good job at all of slowing them down.
"As bad as we were playing, we still had a chance. When the buzzer went crazy, we were down five, that seemed to give us a little bit of a break. We just took the game over from there."
Just 10 days prior, Allegany (5-0) left Hagerstown with a 54-32 rout of Broadfording (0-6) — the Campers' third straight victory in the series after dropping four in a row to the Lions between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
Yet, with 6:25 left Friday, Allegany found itself trailing the upset-minded Lions, 52-44, after Jayden Sookdeo drilled a corner 3-pointer — his third of the night.
Perhaps bigger than the anomalous stoppage was the fourth and fifth fouls picked up by Dawda Sylva, the Lions' leading scorer at 17 points. Sylva exited the game with his fourth with 5:39 left, returned with his team clinging to a narrow lead before fouling out with 3:02 remaining.
Blake Powell, who didn't score in all but a crucial one-minute span, found the bottom of the basket on a put-back to pull Allegany within a point. Sylva's disqualifying foul afforded Powell a pair of free throws seconds later, which he sank, to grab the Campers the lead for good up 53-52.
"Any points that Blake gives us is a bonus," Eirich said. "His defense is so valuable to us. He's all over the court, and you look at him, and he doesn't ever seem to get tired."
After having a response for every preceding Allegany burst, Broadfording — which led 9-7, 28-24 and 45-40 after the first three quarters — had no answer in the fourth.
"I thought we had it, we really came out competitive, playing pretty fast early," Broadfording head coach Brandon Monroe said. "Credit to Allegany, they didn't let that stop them. When all the chaos went down, they just played better."
When Allegany was struggling to buy baskets for stretches of the first three quarters, Isaiah Fields and Chazz Imes were the two constants offensively.
Fields scored at least two buckets in each quarter, including 13 after halftime, to finish with a game-high 23 points. Imes added 18 on seven field goals — four of which came from beyond the arc.
Fields' offensive explosion shattered his previous season high of 10 points he scored against Northern earlier this week.
"He had a very even game all night," Eirich said. "He was making shots when other people weren't. This was sort of Isaiah's varsity breakout game to me. We needed somebody to step up, and he was the guy that stepped up.
"Him and Chazz in the second half really just put it together for us."
Caiden Chorpenning was third on the Campers with nine points, and Powell and Dylan Shaffer scored four apiece.
Broadfording took control in the first half with a 16-4 run that spanned parts of the first and second quarters. Jordan Shifler capped the flurry with a runner in the lane to put Broadfording up 19-11 with 6:55 remaining in the opening half.
The Campers wouldn't lead again until Fields sunk a pull-up jumper for a 31-30 edge midway through the third quarter.
Before its dominance down the stretch, Allegany struggled to crack Broadfording's zone defense, which varied between a 1-3-1 and a 2-3 at times.
"We were horrible taking care of the ball," Eirich said. "We were just making the most horrible passes I've ever seen. Some of them didn't even make sense.
"We also need to get better at executing our offense. We had guys open. I don't know why we weren't looking for them. I don't know why we weren't seeing them. But we're gonna continue to pound this in their heads and we're going to keep working on it."
Fortunately for Allegany, the Campers found their rhythm not a moment too soon, and Broadfording wilted down the stretch.
"We didn't slow down," Monroe said. "We didn't use the time to our advantage. Especially when there was no shot clock, we should've been slowing it down. We just seemed to speed it up and turn the ball over at a rapid pace."
Allegany now turns to a road matchup at Hampshire on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire won the teams' most-recent meeting 69-59 on Feb. 11, 2020, which ended an eight-game Camper winning streak over the Trojans.
