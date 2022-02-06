CLEAR SPRING — Avery Miller finished with a double-double, and Allegany held on to beat Clear Spring, 43-42, on Saturday afternoon.
Playing in their first game in two weeks, the Campers led after each of the opening three quarters: 9-6, 23-20 and 32-28. Clear Spring got within one at the buzzer, but Allegany won to improve to 6-5.
Miller scored a team-high 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with four steals and three assists. Shylah Taylor joined the Camper freshman with 10 points, adding six rebounds.
Rachel Bush scored five points, and Jordan Chaney and Faith Stevenson garnered four points apiece.
For Clear Spring, Alyssa Fisher starred with a game-high 18 points. Gloria Clark and Sarah Greenlee tallied six each.
Allegany hosts Northern (4-10) today at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Fort Hill 70 Southern Fulton 20
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill won its third game in four tries, blasting Southern Fulton on Saturday afternoon.
Leading 17-8 after one quarter, the Sentinels put on a clinic offensively in the second, outscoring the opposition 24-4. Carly Bennett led the way with seven of her 17 points, and seven different Fort Hill players made baskets to lead the squad to a 41-12 lead at the break.
The Sentinels blanked Southern Fulton in the second, 10-0, and continued their dominance in the fourth to improve to 9-5. Karli O’Neal finished with a game-high 20 points.
Brooklyne Noel scored nine points and collected 10 steals. Kayijah George tallied six points and dished out a game-high seven assists, and Alayzia Trimble ended with five points and five boards. Olivia Looker scored six points, and Abigail Spangler finished with five.
Ashlynn McQuait topped Southern Fulton with a five-point effort.
Fort Hill is at Bishop Walsh (4-7) today at 7 p.m.
Calvary 50 Faith 30
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Bethany Carrington and Calvary spoiled Faith’s Senior Night on Friday evening.
After a 12-11 first-quarter deficit, the Eagles outscored Faith, 18-6, in the second, and they settled in to pull away and extend their record to 14-4. Carrington led the way with 25 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
“After the frenzy of the first quarter, we settled in and played our game of basketball,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Bethany had an another double-double. ... Sadie (Strawderman) and Emmy (Wilson) both played solid games on both ends of the court, and Izzy (Kendall) distributed the ball well again tonight.”
Strawderman finished with nine points, including a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer to give Calvary a 29-18 lead at the break. Wilson tallied eight points and eight rebounds, and Kendall scored four points in addition to five rebounds and five assists.
Faith was led by Emma Thompson and Sadie Everhard, who tallied 10 and eight points, respectively.
Calvary hosts Hancock today at 5:30 p.m.
Goretti 57 Southern 41
HAGERSTOWN — Southern kept within striking distance, but a one-sided fourth quarter in favor of Goretti doomed the Rams to a loss on Friday.
Goretti led 25-22 at halftime and 41-34 entering the fourth, and that’s when Danica Bennett scored five of her 16 points to guide her squad to a double-digit victory.
Amiyah Fulton tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Goretti, scoring eight points in each the first and third quarters. Aliyah Jean-Jacques also notched a double-figure outing with 10 points.
Maggie Nickel and Carly Wilt paced Southern with 14 points each.
Southern (3-11) is at No. 3 Frankfort (10-5) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
