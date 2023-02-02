CUMBERLAND — Allegany just couldn't shake Fort Hill for three-and-a-half quarters Wednesday, until it used a late run to sweep its city rival.
With the game tied at 42 apiece with 4:46 remaining, Avery Miller rattled in a 3-pointer to kick off a 9-0 Campers run that shook off the feisty Sentinels, who nearly came back from a double-digit deficit, for good.
Behind nine fourth-quarter points from Miller and 11 consecutive made foul shots by Olivia Looker, No. 1 Allegany held off Fort Hill, 51-46, to lock down the city championship.
"Proud of our kids, they played hard," Campers head coach Jim O'Neal said. "It was a dogfight there in the fourth quarter. It's what you would expect from city rivals, and I liked our composure and our ability to get good shots on the offensive end at the end of the game to finish things off."
The victory upped Allegany's record to 11-4 and tied the Campers with Southern for the top spot in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference at 5-2.
Allegany can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win over Northern on Monday.
The Campers did secure one title Wednesday, improving to 3-0 in city play, ahead of Fort Hill at 1-2 and Bishop Walsh at 0-2. While Alco still has one city game remaining against Bishop Walsh on Feb. 11, they can't be surpassed win or lose.
Fort Hill fell to 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the WestMAC.
While the result wasn't what Fort Hill wanted, the Sentinels showed resilience coming back from a 12-2 deficit to start the game and a 26-16 hole at the half to tie the contest on multiple occasions in the final quarter.
The second meeting between the schools was far more competitive than their previous meeting, a 58-32 Allegany victory on Jan. 18 atop Haystack Mountain.
"I think we played pretty well," Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. "We had a slow first half, but we recovered at halftime. We made it a good ballgame, just couldn't pull it off in the end.
"We're a different team. We've had some changes on the team, and we're still getting better as each game goes. Everyone's in the playoffs, we'll see where we end up."
Allegany led by as much as 12 early in the third quarter, but a late 3-pointer by Carly Bennett, who finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, pulled the Sentinels within 36-33 entering the fourth.
Things began to look dire for the Campers after Miller — who scored a game-high 20 points and added 12 rebounds for a double-double — picked up her fourth personal foul with 4:46 left.
The foul also allotted Karli O'Neal two free throws that leveled the tally at 42; O'Neal ended with seven points, four assists and three steals.
Less than a minute later, Looker picked up her fourth personal.
However, Fort Hill couldn't capitalize on the Campers' foul trouble, as Miller and Looker remained in the game the rest of the way to combine for 19 fourth-quarter points and guide Alco to victory.
Looker, who recorded a double-double herself with 17 points and 12 boards, was lights out from the charity stripe, making all seven of her second-half looks and 13 of 15 over the course of the night from that range.
"She's definitely one of our best free-throw shooters, her and Shylah (Taylor)," Jim O'Neal said. "We go in practice, she can hit 29 out of 30. She's definitely deadly from there. ... It was good to see her have composure, be able to knock them down to get us through a rough stretch."
That rough stretch came in the third quarter, when Allegany was only able to hit twice from the field — both came via buckets from Taylor, who matched Ella Shade with seven points.
Looker converted all five of her free throws in the third to keep the Sentinels at an arm's length.
Kayijah George played a big role in Fort Hill's second-half resurgence, scoring eight of her team-high 13 points after halftime. She added three steals. Aubry Spangler scored seven of her nine points after the break. Alayzia Trimble pulled down six rebounds.
"Our shots were falling," Sarah Bennett said. "We just got our heads in it at halftime, making sure everyone is communicating and running the offense properly. ... We moved better in the second half."
Miller gave Allegany an early lead with a personal 7-0 run, and the Campers' 2-3 zone enticed Fort Hill to settle for 3-pointers — of which the Sentinels made none of during the first quarter to trail 12-6.
Allegany began the second period on a 9-2 burst to push its lead to 21-8 before Karli O'Neal and George hit a 3-pointer each to remain within 10 at the break.
Fort Hill won the junior varsity game 37-31 in overtime. Nevaeh Bunbasi and Brenly Hershberger scored 12 points each for the Sentinels. Alco's Amanda Vizzo notched a game-high 15.
Up next, Allegany turns to a road matchup with Northern (8-8 overall, 0-6 WestMAC) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Hill will look to bounce back in another city game at home against Bishop Walsh (4-9) on Monday.
