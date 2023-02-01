CUMBERLAND — Three-sport Allegany star Cayden Bratton signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Frostburg State on Wednesday afternoon.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Bratton, who was one of the area's leading rushers in 2022, is expected to play in the defensive backfield at Frostburg.
"It feels great," Bratton said of his signing. "It's been a process, especially not knowing what sport at first. First it was basketball, then baseball and now football."
As a senior, Bratton led the Campers to a 7-4 finish with 206 carries for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns. He likely would've had more gaudy numbers if not for an injury to quarterback Brody Williams, which forced Bratton to play out of position under center the final three games.
Off all of Bratton's performances last year, his production against Keyser and in Homecoming stand out.
The senior rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries against the Golden Tornado, with 119 of his yards coming on 20 second-half totes. The Campers needed every last inch, as kicker Blake Powell won it with a last-second field goal, 19-16.
Stepping in at quarterback in Homecoming, Bratton had a workmanlike performance, putting Allegany on his back rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown on a record-tying 34 carries in a 21-7 loss to Fort Hill.
His 34 carries were the most in a Homecoming game since Jim Daum achieved the total in 1968, an effort that earned him Offensive Player of the Game — just the third time a member of the losing team has won the award and first since 1989.
On defense, Bratton racked up 45 tackles (15 solo) and tallied one sack in 2022.
"He's a big part of our offense and defense, the growth that he's shown over his four years with us, I'm just happy he gets a chance at the next level," Allegany head football coach Bryan Hansel said. "He deserves it."
Bratton will join a Frostburg State team that ended the 2022 campaign with four straight wins to finish 8-3 in Eric Wagoner's first season at the helm.
Frostburg State — which made the move to Division II in 2019 under the direction of DeLane Fitzgerland, who is now the head man at Southern Utah — hasn't had an Allegany player sign since Jordan Shook and Cameron Shaffer did so in 2014.
"I hope it opens the door for us as a program when he goes there and has some success," Hansel said. "There are some schools that come to our county and only visit one school, and I'd like to be able to expand that.
"I'm happy that he got the attention and someone offered him, and to keep him local to watch him play is big."
Bratton has played a significant part in Allegany's success — in all three seasons — over the past two years. Since the start of 2021, the Campers have gone 15-7 in football, 30-8 in basketball and 19-2 in baseball.
After helping guide Allegany to the Class 1A state semifinals in baseball as a junior, Bratton was named a first-team All-Area outfielder.
Bratton believes his experience at Allegany has done well to ready him for the next level.
"Coach Hansel is probably one of the best coaches to prepare you for college," he said. "He speaks in college terms. Some kids don't understand it, but it's been such a great help.
"All the coaches, coach (Tedd) Eirich, coach (Jon) Irons, coach (Scott) Bauer, they've always taught me what hard work is and how to prepare for each game."
Bratton was also quick to thank his family for helping him get to this point.
"I've had such a great support system throughout the process," he said. "Everybody has always been supportive."
