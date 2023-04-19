CUMBERLAND — Allegany is tough to beat within the confines of a standard baseball game; the Campers are even tougher when given 26 outs to work with.
Griffin Madden took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Allegany banged out 11 hits — including Madden’s first-inning dinger — but Mountain Ridge never gave itself a chance, committing five errors to spot the Campers five unearned runs
No. 1 Allegany didn’t make an error and played as comprehensive a game as it has all season, downing a solid No. 5 Mountain Ridge, 8-0, on Wednesday evening.
“I felt good about today,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “We didn’t commit any errors. ... Overall, we had a good approach, we chipped away at the plate and we did some little things well when we needed to in order to beat a good Mountain Ridge team.”
The victory upped Allegany to 11-1 on the season and put the Campers firmly in first place in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference at 4-0. Mountain Ridge fell to 5-5 and 4-2 in the WestMAC.
Madden got the Campers started by crushing an opposite-field home run with two outs in the first inning, and that should’ve been the end of the damage.
Instead, Mountain Ridge dropped a routine fly ball in center field, and the runner scored from first one batter later on an RBI double by Caedon Wallace.
The fielding miscue began a string of five errors over the next five innings.
“We can’t give a good team all kinds of opportunities, and we gave them an awful lot,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “It could have very easily been a 1-0 ball game going into the fifth or sixth inning. You can’t do that against good ball clubs.”
The two-run opening frame kicked off a streak of five straight innings where Allegany crossed home plate.
Cayden Bratton one-hopped the center-field fence for a two-out RBI triple in the second inning, Caden Long drove in a run on a single in the third, the Campers manufactured a fifth run in the fourth on the basepaths, Bryce Madden drove in a pair in the fifth and Griffin Madden followed with a sac fly.
Alex Kennell, Bratton and Wallace tallied two base hits apiece. Bryce and Griffin Madden notched a pair of RBIs each, and Kennell and Myles Bascelli both scored twice.
Griffin Madden didn’t allow his first base hit on the mound until the sixth inning when Landon McAlpine lined an off-speed pitch into center field for a leadoff single.
That would be the only blemish to Madden’s outing, as the right-hander tossed six shutout frames with nine strikeouts and three walks. He did plunk three Miners — drilling Leuma Pua’auli twice.
Bascelli pitched a clean seventh inning in relief, striking out a pair.
Madden began the year slow at the plate coming off his Player of the Year campaign as a junior, but he’s picked up the bat as of late, hitting 6 for 14 with three home runs and nine RBIs over his last four games.
“Griffin has put a lot of work and time in the cage,” Irons said. “We’ve worked both on the mechanics of hitting and the mental side of struggling. I think he’s coming through, and he seems to be seeing the ball well.”
Mountain Ridge used four pitchers Wednesday. Right-hander Landon McAlpine, who entered the game as the area’s leader in earned run average, was pulled after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Tyson Shumaker got the ball in the second inning, and he lasted 2 2/3 frames in which he gave up five runs (one earned) on three hits.
Pua’auli entered from shortstop to throw the first varsity innings of his high school career in the fifth, tossing 1 1/3 shutout innings. Aeden Custer faced one batter, inducing a flyout, in the sixth.
While Mountain Ridge doesn’t have the overpowering arms of an Allegany, it does have an arsenal of strike-throwers that keeps it in a lot of games.
“We want them to throw to contact, and we have to be able to make plays,” Snyder said. “I know that we don’t have the power arms that we have in the past, but the kids that we have, if they throw strikes, we’re tickled to death with that.”
Mountain Ridge continues its difficult stretch with a game at No. 2 Keyser (11-4) — winners of seven straight — on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany hosts city rival Fort Hill (2-8) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
“Anytime to play Fort Hill you have to come to play,” Irons said. “We don’t take anything lightly, and we look forward to Friday. Hopefully, we come out like we did today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.