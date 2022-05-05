CUMBERLAND — Allegany starting pitcher Griffin Madden threw a five-inning perfect game, as the Campers crushed crosstown rival Fort Hill, 12-0, Thursday in five innings pitched.
Madden’s final out was a familiar sight for the James Madison commit, as he fanned Nate Farrell on just three pitches — his 13th punch-out of the game out of a possible 15.
Alex Kennell, Cayden Bratton and Bryce Madden took care of the offense with three RBIs apiece. Bratton was 2 for 3 with a homer, a double and two runs scored; Kennell hit a home run and two singles and scored scored three times; and Madden doubled twice and scored once.
Allegany plated two runs in the first before blowing the game open with a 10-run third inning. Despite the long lay-off, Griffin Madden struck out five of his final six batters to garner the perfecto.
Darian Bauer also had a multi-hit outing and scored twice for No. 1 Allegany, which tallied 12 base hits and committed no errors. Fort Hill had two defensive miscues.
Bryce Schadt took the loss for the Sentinels.
Up next, Allegany (15-0) faces its toughest test of the season so far when Goretti (18-4) comes to town on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Hill (3-10) is at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (9-6) on Monday.
