FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State women’s volleyball team lost both games in the doubleheader against the Alderson Broaddus Battlers on Tuesday night at Bobcat Arena, with each match finishing 3-2.
The Bobcats fell in the first match by scores of 25-14, 12-25, 25-22, 12-25, 10-15. Frostburg fell in the second match by scores of 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 9-15.
First-year Beverly Braun led the Bobcats with 36 kills in both games while sophomore Edwyna Lainez registered 85 assists.
The losses drop FSU to 0-4 on the season while Alderson Broaddus moves to 2-3.
Game 1
The Bobcats went on a 6-point run early in the first set that was capped off by a service ace by sophomore Bianca Smalls. FSU finished off the set with four straight points and a kill by first-year McKaily Thomson-Moran for a 25-14 win.
The second set went in the Battlers’ favor with Frostburg falling 25-12. The Bobcats had a push mid-set with three straight points and a kill each for Braun and Laken Michael.
After giving up three points to start the third set, FSU got on the board with a kill from Michael. From there, FSU went on to have a strong third totaling 16 kills. The third set was back and forth with the FSU winning the set 25-22 on a block by Michael.
The fourth set started the same way the third set ended with a block for the Bobcats by Michael and senior Raven Pratt. FSU and AB traded points until the Battlers pulled away halfway through the set for a 25-12 victory.
Frostburg started the fifth set off with a kill from Braun making the score 1-1 and jumped out to a lead after a kill from sophomore Haley Altemus. Later, the Bobcats tied the set back up at 9-9 on a service ace from Lainez, but the Battlers took six of the next seven points to take the set, 15-10, and the match.
Game 2
The first set of the match was started off with a kill by Braun. Later, sophomore McKenna Houser had a service ace to give the Bobcats an 11-10 lead. Houser made a crucial dig that led to a kill by Braun, which was followed up with a service ace by Smalls to make the score 16-15. Pratt had a powerful kill to put FSU up 21-19, but the set went to the Battlers, 25-23.
The second set started off with the teams trading points. Braun had back-to-back kills to swing momentum into the Bobcats’ favor. After a six-point scoring run, FSU was leading 11-7. A block from Michael gave Frostburg the lead again at 14-13, and the Bobcats finished off the second set winning 25-20.
Michael gave the Bobcats an early kill in the third to make the score 4-2 Battlers. Thomson-Moran’s middle hit kill pulled FSU within two, 6-8. Sophomore Jackie Sternberg had a kill late in the third set to make the score 13-23 before the Battlers took the set 25-14.
In the fourth set, Braun improved on the start with a kill down the line making the lead 9-5. Lainez later picked up a service ace for Frostburg making the score 13-8. Sterenberg had four kills in the latter portion of the set to help push FSU to a 25-20 win.
In the second fifth set of the night, Frostburg’s scoring was started off by a kill by Braun. Pratt got a kill for Frostburg to pull them back within three, 7-10, but the Battlers won five of the next seven points for the doubleheader sweep.
The Bobcats play Tuesday when they host the Wheeling Cardinals. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
