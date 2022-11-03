FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Bishop Walsh alum Ale Puerto was named All-Mountain East Conference second team by the conference's coaches.

Puerto, a freshman at Fairmont State, scored six goals and tallied five assists for 17 points on the year. The Honduras native was also named to the MEC All-Freshman team.

At Bishop Walsh, Puerto won the 2021 girls soccer Area Player of the Year after scoring 45 goals in a 15-game season. A two-time All-Area first team selection, Puerto scored 94 goals and had 16 assists over three years as a Spartan.

Puerto has helped guide Fairmont State to an 11-3-4 record. The Falcons, seeded No. 2 in the North Division, defeated Notre Dame (Ohio), 1-0, on Tuesday to advance to the MEC semifinals Friday against West Virginia State.

Puerto assisted on Fairmont State's goal in its conference tournament opener.

