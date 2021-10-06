It was a late-October night in 2011, with a wet, steady snowfall cascading to the playing surface at Miner Stadium.
Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge were both undefeated and ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the Area football poll, respectively. It was the first time the Allegany County rivals were undefeated entering their matchup, both 8-0 — and the last time, not including last-season’s spring game.
Names like Jarrod Harper, Dan Strietbeck, Garrett and Dylan Clay and Austin Lee occupied the sidelines under head coaches Roy DeVore and Todd Appel.
Mountain Ridge was coming off its first-ever playoff win a year prior and had what many considered to be its best squad ever. But Fort Hill was Fort Hill, as the nearly 5,000-person crowd in Frostburg quickly found out.
It wasn’t pretty, the Sentinels fumbled the slippery ball six times and lost three of them on the slick pitch, but special teams and their dominant running game eventually won out in a 41-0 victory.
After Fort Hill fumbled on its opening possession, Mountain Ridge found itself punting from fourth-and-37 three plays later. The weather impacted the ensuing snap, causing it to come up short, and Lee got to the punter and blocked the kick to set up a short field, which Fort Hill would turn into its first touchdown.
Lee, who was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Harper following the season, would block another punt, leading to a safety. In the ground game, Garrett Clay exploded for 289 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries.
The senior’s TD runs were of 77, 44, 34 and eight yards, as the Sentinels pounded Mountain Ridge for 376 yards on 42 tries.
Clay did most of his damage when Appel moved him to fullback during the second half, gaining 163 yards on nine carries after halftime. He would go on to win Area Player of the Year after rushing for 1,931 yards and 30 touchdowns on 149 rushes.
It also didn’t hurt that the conditions hampered Fort Hill far less than its pass-happy opposition.
Strietbeck, a two-time All-Area quarterback, completed just 8 of 21 passes for 104 yards, tossing three interceptions. One of the big, left-handed gunslinger’s picks went for a touchdown to Marcus Lee.
Josh Vaughn was the Miners’ leading ball-carrier with 48 yards on 12 carries, and the dangerous Harper was limited to 38 yards.
When it was all said and done, Harper would be named a first-team All-State defensive back and go on to play in 51 games at West Virginia, but on that day, Fort Hill had his number.
Mountain Ridge’s offensive struggles weren’t out of the ordinary, as the Sentinels’ defense allowed just 93 points all season in 13 games, with just 70 being scored against the first-team unit.
Appel admitted to the Times-News after the game that the steady snow played a part.
“There’s no doubt the conditions helped us,” he said. “We run the ball, they throw it. Not to take anything away from our kids. Our kids played well against the weather and against Mountain Ridge. But Mountain Ridge was hampered by the snow — the snow and Fort Hill’s defense. Both prevented them from doing what they wanted to do.”
The game ended up as somewhat of a measuring stick for the two sides, with Fort Hill advancing to the state semifinals, and Mountain Ridge falling in the first round of the playoffs against Boonsboro.
Fast forward a decade, and the stage has been set for another measuring stick game featuring two county rivals. The head coaches and players have changed, but not much else has.
Friday will have a different venue, with Greenway Avenue Stadium the setting instead of Frostburg, and snow isn’t in the forecast (or at least I hope it’s not).
But both teams are undefeated at 5-0 and are the top two squads in the area poll.
Mountain Ridge boasts a new most talented team ever, except instead of Strietbeck and Harper, it’s Bryce Snyder, Nathaniel Washington and Jaden Lee to name a few. The Miners have outscored their five opponents, 281-25, in coach Ryan Patterson’s sixth season.
Fort Hill is coming in hot after a statement win against Oakdale, 42-7 — adding another notch to an impressive belt that also includes a two-score victory against 4A Old Mill (4-1).
What was once a juggernaut led by the Clay brothers and Austin Lee is now in the hands of Blake White, Breven Stubbs, Tavin Willis, Anthony Palmisano and Tanner Wertz among others.
It’s a new season, but the matchups remain the same. Who will win out, Mountain Ridge’s passing attack, or a secondary head coach Zack Alkire referred to as one of the best he’s been around? And can Mountain Ridge’s defensive line handle the Sentinels’ ground game?
For rabid fans and neutral observers alike excited to see the area’s top two teams duke it out at the top of their levels, there won’t be a better ticket than tomorrow night at Greenway.
Let’s hope, for the Miners’ sake, it isn’t a repeat of 2011.
