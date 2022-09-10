MILLERSVILLE — If you’re wondering why Old Mill head coach Mike Pfisterer isn’t quoted in my Fort Hill-Old Mill game story, believe me, it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
After being directed by an assistant coach to walk what seemed like a mile up to the high school where the locker room was located to find him, multiple assistants went in one-by-one, with each bearing the promise of bringing him out.
Fourty-five minutes went by, and no one emerged. Not even the so-called messengers.
That alone doesn’t warrant a column. It happens. Maybe he was upset after an emotional loss, I know I would be. Losing coaches run away from me often, and some, like an area basketball coach a few years ago, have told me they don’t want to talk to me.
That’s fine. We’re adults here.
But this tale takes a bizarre, somewhat scary turn when a pair of Old Mill staff members walked by my photographer and I.
The two asked who I was, and then I told them I work for the Cumberland Times-News and was waiting for Old Mill’s coach. He quickly turned around and said the following:
“Oh, you’re from Cumberland, he’s not coming out.”
I asked why, and he responded, “I don’t have to tell you anything. Go home, we don’t talk to the media.”
And at this point, I just assumed the Old Mill coaching staff doesn’t like journalists.
There are many people like them in today’s age, like when upon entering Greenway to cover the Fort Hill-Bishop Walsh girls soccer game on Tuesday, a woman asked me “why bother” when I said I was covering the game for the paper.
The question was so confident, ignorant and blunt that it has offered amusement ever since. It even became an unofficial slogan of our sports department in the days that followed.
But Friday’s Old Mill incident had nothing to do with me being a journalist. It was because I was with “them,” and I was there “for Fort Hill,” as they believed.
I became frightened when the man, red in the face and puffing his chest out (he was looking up at me too, if you want an added visual) ended our fun little chat with the following:
“You need to leave now. It’s getting dark.”
For those unaware, Old Mill canceled the junior varsity game against Fort Hill that was supposed to take place and moved the varsity game up to 5 p.m. This was due to reported fighting in the parking lot after Old Mill’s game against North County the previous Friday.
The added sunlight, theoretically, could curtail the possibility of violence after the Fort Hill-Old Mill game.
So, in essence, a grown man was letting me know that things might not be so safe for us out there.
A grown man, one who’s supposed to be an advocate to children and not a meat head picking fights with well-intentioned journalists following a football game.
Old Mill put one of the better football teams on the field that I’ve seen over the years, and it was a classic battle. It was everything that was good about high school athletics.
Two teams duking it out with every inch, every first down of vital importance. Hard-nosed, classic football. I was in heaven, and I would’ve told the coach that.
A simple no would have sufficed. A coach coming out, giving me a heads up and not wasting 45 minutes of my time after I traveled nearly three hours to be there would have sufficed too.
I’ve only been covering high school sports for three years of my life, but I’ve never been treated worse by a school. It may be the incident that takes the cake when I retire.
Until a coach actually punches me in the mouth, Old Mill will hold the distinction as the worst place to cover a football game.
I do take some solace in the fact that while I’m kicking my feet up next week at the Outer Banks on a family vacation, they’ll be game-planning how to bounce back from one of the hardest losses of their careers.
Little did those guys know, I wasn’t at the game for Fort Hill. I was there for the kids.
At least somebody was.
