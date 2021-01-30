What is the baseball Hall of Fame supposed to do with Curt Schilling?
No players were selected in 2021 — the ninth time zero players were honored, the most recent being the 2013 class, and never has the sport’s “character clause” been scrutinized more.
In addition to the usual discourse weighing whether steroid users Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa deserve a spot in the hall, the Baseball Writers Association of America was tasked with balancing issues ranging from domestic abuse to controversial political viewpoints.
Eleven-time Gold Glove winner Omar Vizquel was booked for fourth-degree assault against his wife in 2016. Andruw Jones, a 10-time Gold Glove winner and member of the 400 home-run club, was charged with domestic battery in 2012.
Though, even with clean slates, both would still struggle to get in.
And then there’s Curt Schilling, who somehow threw away a worthy resume — Schilling’s 15th most strikeouts in history are accompanied by postseason folk legends, like the “bloody sock game,” and an 11-2 record and 2.23 ERA in the playoffs.
All because he can’t keep his mouth shut.
In 2016, he tweeted: “Ok, so much awesome here...” in response to a shirt that read, “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.” Very smart given the same professionals he wants to be hanged are the ones who decide whether he gets his name into the hall.
His most recent act of idiocy came when he voiced his support for the Capitol riots, a day that both Democrats and Republicans, with a few exceptions, are in agreement was one of Washington’s darkest.
So with the character clause in mind, 14 writers submitted blank ballots and nobody got in. Schilling came the closest at 71.1%, 16 votes shy of the required 75% threshold to be inducted.
Though some, Schilling included, might believe the “character clause” is some sort of modern phenomena, amplified by our increasingly politically correct culture, baseball has always cared about how you handle yourself.
The clause has been around since 1936, baseball’s inaugural class, and even then two players were caught in the crossfires.
“Shoeless” Joe Jackson, infamous for his association with the Chicago Black Sox game-fixing scandal during the 1919 World Series, received only two votes from more than 200 writers in the inaugural ballot.
Despite the fact that Jackson hit .375 in the ‘19 series, set a series hits record and committed no errors in the field, he is still ineligible for the Hall of Fame to this day by association.
Hal Chase, considered one of the best defensive first basemen of his time, received only 11 votes in ‘36 due to his connection with gambling, even though National League President John Heydler ruled in 1919 that Chase wasn’t guilty of game-fixing.
The writers took it upon themselves to decide if Chase was worthy of the hall, and therein lies the problem.
Different people have different sets of morals. While statistics offer a more objective method of evaluating a player’s legacy, how do you substantiate morality, character and sportsmanship?
If any of those truly mattered, then Ty Cobb, who at worst has been accused of being racist toward Black players and at best was known as a fierce competitor who slid spikes up whenever possible, wouldn’t have received 222 of the possible 226 votes at the time of his induction.
Cobb’s 4,191 hits and .367 career average were too much to tip the scales, and I don’t blame the voters. The reality is that the baseball Hall of Fame isn’t some set of talented choir boys.
The very man who orchestrated the banishment of Jackson and his Black Sox teammates, then-Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis, was the overseer of the sport’s segregationist policies.
If Landis, a member of the 1944 class, hadn’t died in ‘44, Jackie Robinson likely would have never donned a Brooklyn Dodgers uniform and broken the color barrier in 1947.
Babe Ruth’s history of drinking and womanizing are looked upon fondly now as part of the wild west of old baseball, but even the larger-than-life bambino has a scandal that makes Schilling’s comments look tame.
According to Ruth biographer Ken Sobel, Ruth faced a $50,000 suit in 1923 after he allegedly impregnated Dolores Dixon, a teenage employee at a Manhattan department store. She claimed he had committed statutory rape and promised to marry her.
“The circumstances of one unsavory rape in which he had been involved were already known to several sportswriters,” Sobel said.
If Schilling was one of the greatest players to have ever lived, his off-the-field baggage likely wouldn’t matter, and he’d still get a plaque and a corner in a museum, which is really what all this discussion is about.
So what do we do with Schilling now?
He claims he doesn’t care if he gets in or not, which I don’t really buy. On Tuesday, he requested to have his name removed from the 2022 ballot that will feature Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz for the first time.
While it may appear on the surface that Schilling is fed up with the process and is being true to his word, it’s more likely he believes he has a better shot with the “Today’s Game” committee, which considers no longer eligible players from 1988 and on for induction, given his tenuous relationship with the media.
Orlando Cepeda, a first baseman who won an MVP with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1967, took a similar route to enshrinement in 1999 when he was elected by the Veterans Committee after the writers didn’t choose him due to a drug-smuggling conviction in 1975.
Going forward, baseball should establish a committee to analyze players’ character before they appear on the ballot. Writers won’t appear to support a player like Schilling’s comments, something that could potentially cost them their jobs, if the Hall of Fame says the player fits the criteria.
And that’s overlooking the easiest solution to the Schilling problem: Just don’t let him speak at the induction ceremony. If baseball’s greatest fear is that he’ll say something insane and embarrass the sport, then take away his ability to do so.
That way we can honor his career on the mound without condoning his Twitter presence.
