Alex Rychwalski

A day after announcing my highly-anticipated commitment to this area, I’m going to try my best to not get my offer pulled.
George Washington University in Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday that it will no longer be using the moniker “Colonials” once it can come up with a better one. A new name is expected to come by 2023-24.
Colonials, which the university has used since 1926, was found to not be inclusive enough.
“A moniker must unify our community, draw people together and serve as a source of pride,” GW Board of Trustees Chair Grace Speights said. “We look forward to the next steps in an inclusive process to identify a moniker that fulfills this aspiration.”
A smarter man wouldn’t touch this topic with a 10-foot pole. Regrettably, we don’t have one available at this time.
Let me just state, for the record, that I was in favor of the Washington Redskins changing their name. When the team was renamed by George Preston Marshall way back in 1933, “redskin” didn’t have the negative connotation it has today, but words change and so do people.
The same could be said for Cleveland’s baseball team first abandoning its mascot, Chief Wahoo, and later its name, the Indians.
Did either franchise name their respective teams in malice? No. Yet, there is something uncomfortable about using a race of people as a caricature.
What makes the case of George Washington a particularly interesting one is the fact that the school’s mascot is a caricature of George Washington, named George (who, if you’re keeping score at home, is white).
By definition, Washington himself was a “Colonial,” which is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a member or inhabitant of a colony.” If you made it to high school, you probably already knew that fact.
The decision to remove Colonials as the school’s moniker stems from the fact that there is controversy, and a solution to bridge those who support and oppose the name is unachievable.
People who endorse using Colonials believe, “The term refers to those who lived in the American colonies, especially those who fought for independence and democracy,” according to a special committee formed to study the name.
Opponents believe, “Colonials means colonizers who stole land and resources from indigenous groups, killed or exiled Native peoples and introduced slavery into the colonies.”
The committee concluded that those two perspectives “cannot be easily harmonized.”
According to the committee’s report, a survey of students, faculty and alumni found that 44% of respondents wanted to remove the moniker and 43% were in favor of keeping it.
The women’s volleyball team declined to wear uniforms with Colonials displayed on them.
Personally, if Colonials wasn’t dropped, I would’ve never known the term could be interpreted as divisive. Upon hearing it, I picture men in wigs writing laws and dumping caffeinated beverages into bodies of water (just dudes being dudes).
Yet, it is also a fact that somewhere between 5-15 million Native Americans died as a direct result of European colonization, and the colonies did introduce slavery to this continent.
My question is this: Could the same logic not be applied to George Washington, the school’s namesake? Was he not literally a colonizer himself and a slave owner?
The Board of Trustees claims history experts found that “George Washington himself firmly rejected the term ‘colonial’ in the few times he used it,” presumably as a future defense against wise guys like me.
And? Who cares whether he liked the word or not. He IS the word.
It would be like a member of the Baltimore Orioles saying, “I never was too fond of the name Baltimore Orioles.” That’s fine, it’s lost a lot of the luster it once had, but you’re still on the team whether you like the name or not.
Despite concerns expressed by alums on social media, the university’s official Twitter account ensured that George Washington is here to stay.
“University leadership and the Board of Trustees have stated that the name of the university will not change,” the tweet said.
I was a student at the University of Maryland during the time the Board of Regents voted to change the name of the football venue from Byrd Stadium to Maryland Stadium.
H.C. “Curly” Byrd was the school’s president for almost two decades and the head coach of both Maryland’s football and baseball teams during periods in the early 20th century.
As a graduate student at Georgetown, he was one of football’s early users of the newly legalized forward pass (I can write another column explaining what that is for all you Wing-T fanatics).
Anyway, Byrd supported “separate but equal” policies and sought to deny entry to Black students. Most notably, late Congressman Parren J. Mitchell — who the art and sociology building on Campus Drive is named after — had to sue to school to attend in the ‘50s. He was only granted admission after a court allowed it.
Not all name changes are as clear-cut as that one (and that one still is criticized by some alums).
As for a new name for George Washington’s sports teams, I propose the Revolutionaries.
That way, the only group that could get offended are the British, which is a net positive if you ask me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.