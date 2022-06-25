Alex Rychwalski

In our sports department, we rarely, if ever, address negative comments; however, some things need to be nipped in the bud.
Over the last year-and-a-half, I’ve experienced quite a few instances of parents and coaches insinuating, and sometimes outright saying, that I have a personal bias against their kid or against themselves.
I know, most of the people who frequently read this paper will find it hard to believe that those folks actually exist. They do, and they always let me know they do.
So, once and for all, I’m going to break down just how ridiculous that belief is.
View this as a public service announcement if you ever begin to feel like the Cumberland Times-News sports department is intentionally trying to screw over your kid.
We’re not, and here’s why.
Journalism ethics aside, what could I possibly have to gain from doing so?
As has been previously established, I am not from this area. I didn’t go to one of the local high schools. I don’t have family that lives out here. I don’t have any friends from here.
I don’t have a dog in the fight, not even a chihuahua. Every relationship I have in this area is work-related, and I am a professional.
Is the belief that I’m being paid off? Are the Saudis involved somehow? How deep does the conspiracy go?
Moreover, there aren’t enough hours in the day to develop a bias — for or against — an athlete, a parent or a coach. To think that I spend more time thinking of some athletes and less of others displays a shocking lack of self-awareness.
I understand that your child is the center of your universe, but they are just one of hundreds of student-athletes in mine.
To best illustrate this fact, let me take you through a day in the life of a small-town sports reporter.
I get to the newsroom between 3-5 p.m. depending on what season it is. At that point, I check our voicemails, respond to emails and prepare for whatever game I’m about to cover (printing out rosters, making notes about the teams, etc.).
I then leave for the game, cover it and write the game story for our 10 p.m. deadline, working mostly without interruption until then. Between 10-11 p.m., I forage for food and eat something that resembles dinner.
Now comes the fun part. Around 11 p.m., I begin working on roundups for all the games played around the area that we couldn’t cover.
(If you’re bored and have lost interest by now, this is the part where a few parents think I pick and choose which athletes I want to promote).
Because it’s fresh on the mind, let’s use the spring season as an example. There are 12 baseball teams and 12 softball teams that we cover.
So I’m sifting through 10-15 box scores to write recaps on any given night.
Here’s what people with real jobs don’t understand — I leave when all the work is done. There is no, “Oh boy, it’s 5 p.m., I get to go home!”
That’s part of what makes the job so rewarding. There is no slacking off at your desk and pretending you’re working when the boss walks by. Either all the work gets done, or it doesn’t. And if it doesn’t, all of our readers know it.
If we get a lot of games reported to us, there are many nights I don’t get home until 2 or 3 a.m.
Here’s my thought process as I write recaps off of a box score: Was there a hit or an inning that decided the game? Did anyone have multiple hits? Were there any extra-base hits? Who was the winning pitcher and what was their line?
That same thought process is applied like a formula to every single recap of every game, whether its Petersburg, Allegany, Frankfort or Northern. The kids might as well not have names — their stats are quite literally the only thing I look at.
I’m not saying that I view the kids as just names and numbers. If I wasn’t physically at the game to see it with my own eyes, how else could stories be written but to go by the stats?
They are done so quickly that I don’t spend an instant to ponder how much I like the kid, their family or their coach.
There are many parallels to the rash of parents harassing umpires and officials. They believe that these referees, who like journalists are essentially volunteers, are intentionally making split-second calls against their kid.
It’s as if they view their life is a movie, and they are the main character.
The same adults who constantly bemoan the younger generation for being too soft and sensitive certainly do a lot of coddling.
I really want to emphasize that the vast, vast majority of parents and coaches are appreciative of what we do, and I’m well aware of it. They view newspaper recognition as the icing on the cake and not the whole cake, and that’s the healthiest approach.
At the end of the day, this whole thing is for fun. Playing sports, writing about them, reading about them, the works.
If you’re hyper analyzing how many times your child is in the headline of a small-town newspaper, it may be time to look in the mirror.
