Kevin Willard wasn’t my first choice, but since he is the choice, he’s my choice.
I’ve seen some Maryland fans saying it’s a catastrophic hire (it’s not), and of course, the athletic department is spinning it like it’s an exciting hire (it’s not), but it could work, and I hope it works.
There are two ways this could go: Mick Cronin or Mark Turgeon.
Cronin spent six years at Cincinnati, winning at least 30 games twice and compiling an impressive 296-147 record but never getting past the Round of 32 of March Madness.
At UCLA, with better facilities, more resources and improved recruiting, Cronin took the Bruins to the Final Four in his second year and they’re in the Sweet 16 again this year.
And for Willard’s other comparison, there are a few too many similarities to Mark Turgeon for comfort, so many that I’ve seen him referred to in some circles as Bald Turgeon (I may have on occasion).
Those comparisons are based on the following criteria: March failure, slow pace and sub-par recruiting. There is truth to each of these points, but there are also differences between the two, namely in personality — Willard is fiery while Turgeon seemed almost laissez-faire — and Willard has a reputation as an upset artist.
Let’s start with Willard’s lack of tournament success.
Willard has yet to make a Sweet 16 during his coaching career, something Turgeon accomplished twice before coming to Maryland at Wichita State and Texas A&M, and once more as the Terps’ coach.
Willard only won a single tournament game during his 12-year tenure at Seton Hall. Yet, he was successful in conference tournament play which Maryland consistently sputtered and faded away in.
Turgeon only guided the Terps to the Big Ten tournament semifinals twice during his tenure, both occurring in his first two seasons in the conference with the help of Melo Trimble.
Meanwhile, Willard’s 2018-19 Pirates entered the Big East tournament with an 18-12 record and 9-9 mark in the conference, where they proceeded to beat Georgetown and a ranked Marquette, narrowly falling to Villanova by a bucket in the championship game.
Three years prior, Seton Hall defeated No. 5 Xavier and No. 3 Villanova on back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden to win the whole thing.
All-in-all, Willard collected an impressive 28 wins over teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at Seton Hall, with 14 (!) coming against Top 10 teams. At Maryland, Turgeon collected 19, doing so almost entirely in conference play.
To put it into perspective, when Danny Manning and Maryland defeated Florida on Dec. 12, that one Top 25 win put Manning into a tie with Turgeon for most non-conference ranked wins over the past seven years as head coach in College Park.
That lone victory for Turgeon came against No. 13 Iowa State in 2014, Trimble’s freshman campaign.
To further put it into perspective, Florida was the first ranked non-conference opponent, not including the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that is out of the head coach’s control, that the Terps had played in seven seasons.
In just this season, Willard had two Top 10 non-conference wins over No. 4 Michigan and No. 7 Texas. Heck, the Pirates had a memorable one against then-No. 7 Maryland in 2019, too.
In fact, Willard went 2-0 against his predecessor, though I don’t put too much stock in that given former Penn State coach Pat Chambers’ 4-2 mark against the Terps in his final four seasons before being fired.
With fewer resources and facilities, Willard was able to accomplish that. I’d like to think that at Maryland, with a hyper-local staff to recruit, Willard could go the route of Cronin instead of Bald Turgeon.
Willard isn’t afraid to play anyone, and he isn’t afraid of the pressure that ran Turgeon out of town. He said as much on Monday:
“Having coached against Maryland several times and at Xfinity Center, I know how Terp fans feel about this team. I embrace the high expectations.”
I like that.
Now that the positives are out of the way, I don’t like that the athletic department spent thousands of dollars on a search firm to hire the most obvious choice.
I’m a risk-taker. Give me Rick Pitino or Sean Miller, proven winners with shady backgrounds that will either take us to the Final Four or get sanctions trying. I’m that desperate.
I also don’t like that a pair of up-and-coming coaches like Murray State’s Matt McMahon and San Francisco’s Todd Golden were scooped up by LSU and Florida with little interest from the athletic department.
At first, I was staunchly against Willard, then I came around, then his Seton Hall Pirates got embarrassed by TCU on national television by 27 last week. And now, everyone is telling me what a great hire it actually is, and they’ve roped me back in.
As it turns out, the numbers are favorable to Willard, and if he can recruit, I think it just might work.
And whether you and I wanted Willard, he’s our guy now, and so we must support him. If he fails, we all fail, and I’m tired of watching Maryland fail.
