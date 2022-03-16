After driving home from Frostburg on Saturday night, I messaged fellow Times-News sportswriter Kyle Bennett, “I’ll never recover from that shot.”
It’s been four days since, and I still haven’t. I hope I never will.
That shot, of course, was Mikey Allen’s historic prayer at the buzzer to beat Mount St. Joseph, 74-73, for the Spartans’ second triumph of this year’s Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
It’s a feat that has never been done.
He also tallied the first of BW’s victories at the 60th ACIT with another 3-pointer at the horn to down Bishop McNamara on Friday night.
In just one weekend, the junior sharpshooter will forever be known as a big-shot taker, and, more importantly, a big-shot maker.
And for those of us who witnessed those two glorious games, we’ll have a story to tell long after there’s anybody around to listen to it.
I’m reminded of a column former Times-News sportswriter Mike Mathews wrote after he, and 14 Major League scouts, beheld the greatest pitching duel in this city’s history.
In May of 2003, a pair of future pros in Allegany’s Aaron Laffey and Williamsport’s Nick Adenhart fanned a combined 33 batters and allowed two hits, with the Campers winning, 1-0, despite being no-hit by the future Anaheim Angel.
He began his column the next day, “A battle to the finish, a game for the ages,” thusly:
“Twenty years from now, half of the city will claim to have been at Allegany yesterday afternoon and will be telling the other half about the best pitched high school baseball game they ever saw.
“So, let’s settle this thing right now, before it gets started. Half of the city wasn’t there.”
I have a feeling there will be similar declarations made by those who observed, or say they observed, the heroics of the South End Sharpshooter last week.
Yet, those of us who were actually there know what we saw, and if you’re as hopeless a romantic about sports as I am, you feel it too.
That feeling, of seeing lightning strike twice and a gym erupting into a triumphant cacophony, will never go away.
Those who read my stories, let’s call them the few and the proud, know that I also spent several days in Charleston last week covering the West Virginia girls state tournament.
On Friday afternoon, I underwent another profound experience.
After Parkersburg Catholic beat Petersburg in the state semifinals, its head coach Marty Vierheller — minutes after winning his 67th game in 68 tries and a day before lifting a state title — orated something that will forever inform my being.
“I’m old enough to understand that this just doesn’t happen to many people. It doesn’t happen to many coaches. It doesn’t happen to many players.
“To come down and play one game, in one season, is a lifetime achievement.”
While that applies to Mikey, his Bishop Walsh teammates and head coach Dan Prete more than myself, it was a reminder of just how lucky I am.
I get the honor of highlighting exceptional young men and women, witnessing and reporting on miracles and tragedy, showcasing when our youth’s hard work pays off, and lamenting when it doesn’t.
For them, just getting in the position to fail or succeed is something to be commended for.
We were fortunate that Mikey sunk that shot, so that I could lay out that glorious section on Monday for a young man that deserves it.
Yet, that one 3-ball, or one headline, doesn’t scratch the surface of his moment of heroism. The thousands of shots, conditioning and work in the classroom are the real story.
When Union High School, with a total enrollment of 46 students, did the unthinkable by getting to its first-ever state tourney, it didn’t matter that they lost. Getting there, reaping the rewards of their time spent, was the miracle.
But where Union failed to grab glory against unthinkable odds, Mikey Allen took the next step and uplifted his city in the process.
That’s why those of us who saw it, and felt it, still haven’t recovered.
I hope I never will.
