While the state championship-winning Allegany Campers commanded the bulk of the attention during softball season, Keyser and Bishop Walsh took their respective programs to new heights.
The Golden Tornado crossed the 30-win threshold for the first time with a 30-5 finish, and the Spartans became the first in school history to end with 20 victories, going 20-6.
Rightfully so, the pair combined to place five players on the All-Area first team released over the weekend. Keyser landed the most total players on the first and second teams with five, one more than Allegany and Petersburg.
Consider also that Keyser has just 11 players on its entire roster and no junior varsity team, so 45% of its program were All-Area performers.
Numbers have always been a problem for the program, but winning hasn’t. Keyser notched back-to-back 20-win seasons under Craig Rotruck in 2018 and ‘19 before Rotruck took the job at WVU Potomac State.
Last season, Rotruck led Potomac State to the NJCAA World Series for the first time in school history. Under Chris Shoemaker, Keyser set a new high-mark for the school with 28 wins in 2021 and surpassed it again this year.
“It’s been a work in process,” Shoemaker said. “We just try to push the girls. We had tryouts and stuff, we had 12 girls. Last year we had 13. We can’t get the numbers, but the girls that come into the program buy into what we try to do.
“We do offseason workouts just to keep them active, so we don’t start from scratch in February. A lot of girls also play travel ball, which gives them an extra 40 to 60 games, and then fall ball.”
Keyser and Bishop Walsh played an epic championship game in the Ron Mathias Tournament two seasons ago, as Morgan Pratt launched the winning home run in extra innings to take it 6-4 in the eighth.
They share another similarity. Both head coaches have star daughters that have established themselves as two of the best players in the region.
Keyser shortstop Alexa Shoemaker finished her three-year career as one of the greatest players in school history, ending with program records in batting average (.561), home runs (31), runs scored (143) and runs batted in (144).
Shoemaker, a three-time All-Area first-team selection, will continue her softball career under Rotruck at Potomac State.
Bishop Walsh head coach Chris Greise has been able to rely on his daughter, Chloe, in the circle over the past two years.
Greise, one of three pitchers picked to the All-Area first team and the only one not from Allegany, was 18-5 with a 1.07 ERA and led the area with 180 Ks and 143 2/3 innings pitched.
But one player doesn’t make a program.
Keyser sported two dominant arms in Rylee Mangold and Charity Wolfe, and in addition to Shoemaker, six other hitters finished with batting averages exceeding .300: Tayler Likens (.427), Pratt (.343), Wolfe (.333), Averi Everline (.327), Aly Smith (.317) and Mangold (.301).
Bishop Walsh had six batters fit that description — Courtney Adams (.495), Bailee Greise (.477), Chloe Greise (.434), Izzy Kendall (.389), Ariana Herrera (.364) and Brooke Adams (.313).
Bishop Walsh, which struggled to piece together winning seasons in the past, is in the midst of a resurgence, notching a school-record 17 victories two campaigns ago and eclipsing that with 20 in 2022.
“The goal next season would be to get 21 wins,” Chris Greise said. “From going to where BW’s program was four years ago to now is tremendous. Hopefully, we can continue to get better each season.
“We were all on the same page and understood our roles. Where and why you played the field there, and why you hit there? A pitcher is going to get more recognition than a second baseman, but without all those girls nobody does anything.”
Because both programs had a nice blend of youth and experience, both should be contenders once again in 2023.
Keyser has to replace its best hitter in Alexa Shoemaker and another strong bat in Smith, and Chris Shoemaker is passing the head-coaching duties to assistant coach Colton Jones.
However, the Golden Tornado will post a strong senior class of Wolfe, Pratt, Everline and Alyvia Idleman. Makayla Gillaspie came on strong late in the year and will be the team’s lone junior, and star freshmen Mangold and Likens will be a year older.
The key for Keyser will be getting more girls to come out. When you play as many games as the Golden Tornado do (35 last year), depth can be an issue late in the year. One or two injuries could be catastrophic.
“The middle school team has either won or been in the championship the last couple years,” Chris Shoemaker said. “That’s kind of our JVs since we don’t have enough girls for that team.
“The biggest thing is numbers, getting more girls coming out. We’ll have a strong senior class. Everyone coming back is going to play. There are a couple gaps to fill here and there, but they’re going to have one of the best pitching staffs in the area.”
Bishop Walsh’s biggest loss is Courtney Adams, who will play at Potomac State next year, but Chloe and Bailee Greise, Brooke Adams, Herrera and Kendall are all back.
“It’s senior season for a couple of the girls,” Chris Greise said. “We’re expecting big things from Chloe, and she has the work ethic on the mound to get better. She’s grinding it out.
“Bailee is the same way, she’s had a lot of interest from colleges. Izzy, we expect big things, she’ll be catching more, and same thing with Ariana. We’ll have a really good senior class, in addition to Brooke Adams and a couple other pieces coming into the school. Still, there’s no doubt we’ll miss our seniors.”
Allegany will be the tops dogs in 2023, but there are plenty of capable schools in the area looking to end the Campers’ winning streak. Throw Petersburg in with Keyser and Bishop Walsh, and we’re looking at another competitive softball season next spring.
