Alex Rychwalski

We started with 128 players at Wimbledon and we’re down to two — two players people love to hate.
Novak Djokovic cruised past Britain’s Cam Norrie after an early blip, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals Friday. Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, benefitted from a walkover after Rafael Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal tear that worsened in the Spaniard’s win over American Taylor Fritz during the previous round.
The tennis elite will begrudgingly root for Novak, who, despite winning 20 Grand Slam titles and carrying the distinction as one of the greatest players of all time, has long been seen as the heel to Nadal and Roger Federer.
There has also been controversy regarding Djokovic’s vaccine hesitancy, something that prevented the great champion from playing in this year’s Australian Open.
I imagine the crowd will be partisan for Kyrgios, as the hot-headed Australian, for all his on-court angst, is a favorite among spectators. This is especially true at Wimbledon, the tournament when as a 19-year-old, Kyrgios upset then-No. 1 Nadal to reach his first major quarterfinal.
It’s taken eight years, but the now-27-year-old Australian is a win away from his first Grand Slam title at the site of his breakthrough run.
Many didn’t think Kyrgios would ever fulfill his potential. Just last year, Kyrgios admitted he doesn’t love tennis (he wanted to be a basketball player), he doesn’t want to play past the age of 28 and he doesn’t “wake up every day wanting to get better or looking to improve.”
Whether it’s from an improved work ethic or from talent alone, Kyrgios is a win away from doing what nobody has done in 20 years.
Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Andy Murray — known as the Big 4 before Murray’s hip injury dethroned him from the upper echelon of tennis — have won the past 18 Wimbledon titles (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19).
The last player not from that group to take home the men’s crown was another Australian, Lleyton Hewitt, in 2002. Djokovic has won the past three Wimbledon men’s singles titles.
If Kyrgios is to end the era of dominance at the grass-court Grand Slam by the game’s greatest players, he’s going to have to earn it.
Tennis isn’t a sport like basketball, football, soccer, lacrosse or hockey where you’re competing against time as well as your opposition. You can’t get out to an early lead and milk the clock on a tennis court.
Baseball is tennis’ only rival in that sense. As long as there are outs left, any comeback is possible. Similarly, the only way to win a tennis match is to win the last point.
The Big 4’s preeminence has as much to do with their brains as it does with their physical tools. Sure, they all have skills that are unmatched by most of their profession, but their mental game, their ability to problem solve in difficult matches is what sets them apart.
Tennis lacks in-game coaching. Not only is it frowned upon, it’s against the rules. You must problem solve within your own mind, all while trying to catch your breath as an unrelenting force like Djokovic tries to break your spirit.
Let down for a minute, and all it takes is four bad points in a span of minutes to drop serve and lose the match.
Does Kyrgios have the mental strength to defeat Djokovic for a Wimbledon title in a best-of-five-set match? He avoided meltdowns in wins over Brandon Nakashima and Cristian Garin, but how will he respond when things surely go awry Sunday?
The Aussie has never lost to Novak. He carries a 2-0 head-to-head record into the championship match, but both were on North American hardcourts in best-of-three affairs five years ago.
Kyrgios’ attitude has benefitted him in the past, as his lack of respect for the game’s greats has limited his fear when playing them. Many players sense the moment when closing in on an upset, allowing the unrelenting Big 4 to turn the tide and elude defeat.
The more a win means to you, the more it affects your nerves in the decisive moments.
Sunday’s match will carry more importance to Kyrgios than any in his career. He can act as if he doesn’t care, as he often does, but deep down I suspect it will mean a great deal to him.
Kyrgios is ranked No. 40 in the world. It seems likely he won’t get many more chances to prove he hasn’t squandered his potential as many commentators and former players say ad nauseam.
A classic Kyrgios meltdown and a Djokovic beatdown will do the opposite.
Either way, we’re sure to be thoroughly entertained.
