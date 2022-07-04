Alex Rychwalski

If you didn’t watch the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, boy did you miss out.
Tennis purists were aghast, former players turned commentators were clutching pearls and spectators were in heaven. I was trapped inside with an illness, and I wouldn’t have preferred it any other way.
The match referenced featured Australian star Nick Kyrgios, who is must-see T.V. both for his on-court antics and his exceptional, showstopping talent, and the fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
There were 10 mostly normal games played, but that all changed with Tsitsipas serving at 5-all in the opening set.
Kyrgios, three points away from the match’s first break, was dominating a rally before a line judge mistakenly called a forehand off Kyrgios’ racket long. You just knew a blowup was imminent when chair umpire Damien Dumusois ordered to replay the point, one that was heavily in Kyrgios’ favor.
Because the out call came before Tsitsipas struck the ball, it had to be replayed.
Tsitsipas held and on the change-over, Kyrgios lit into Dumusois demanding that the line judge be removed, that carried into the tiebreak, which Tsitsipas won 7-2.
What’s bizarre about Nick Kyrgios is that once he’s set off and can’t stop picking fights with anyone and everyone, he still plays at a world class level.
He audibly remarked “Win or lose, I don’t give a crap” (the censored version) in the middle of the second set, and repeated “I still don’t give a crap” after taking the second to even the match at 1-all.
Tsitsipas was so furious at losing the set, he fired a one-handed backhand into the first row of spectators, narrowly missing a poor fan’s head by inches.
As we saw with Novak Djokovic at the 2020 U.S. Open, had Tsitsipas struck the fan, he would’ve been defaulted.
Kyrgios then embarked on a legendary rant, demanding Tsitsipas be defaulted and stating, “I’m not playing until I see a supervisor.” When the supervisor came on court and informed Kyrgios that Tsitsipas wasn’t going to be defaulted, the Aussie shouted, “Bring out more supervisors, I’m not done. Bring them all out.”
Soon after, Tsitsipas smacked a dead ball after a point right at Kyrgios and narrowly missed him. Later, he drilled Kyrgios on a passing shot.
Kyrgios continued the antics with a between-the-legs underarm serve, prompting Tsitsipas to crush the ball into the crowd after the point for a second code violation.
The third set also included back-to-back net cords, the latter resulted in Kyrgios taking a bow to a raucous ovation from the Court 1 crowd.
At one point, Kyrgios was shouting about not having any bananas during the change-over as the broadcast went to a commercial break. It was something out of a comedy sketch.
After getting tattled on for cursing by two line judges in the same game, Kyrgios then redirected his abuse to his own player box. I’d say he was yelling at his coach, but he doesn’t have one.
Yet, among all the absurdity, Kyrgios was still playing incredible tennis. Down 0-40 on serve after cursing and barking after every mistake, Kyrgios won five consecutive points to hold, fueled by an incredible serve that exceeds 130 miles per hour.
To win the match, the Australian talent took the fourth set with a textbook slice forehand on match point. The final scoreline was 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in favor of Kyrgios to put the Aussie into the Round of 16.
Tsitsipas was rightly upset following the match, which devolved into a circus as most Kyrgios matches do. Tennis becomes secondary.
“Yeah, it’s constant bullying, that’s what he does,” Tsitsipas said in the post-match interview. “He bullies opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies.
“I don’t like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”
As fun as it is to watch Kyrgios from afar, it isn’t fair for ball kids, line judges and chair umpires to be subjected to constant abuse.
Kyrgios is allowed to act the way he does because the vast majority of his opponents are civilized players. Sure, everyone has their moments, but every Kyrgios match become a spectacle for the wrong reasons.
If every player acted as Kyrgios does, tennis as a sport likely wouldn’t exist.
While all that is true, I’m so tired of hearing John McEnroe criticize Kyrgios for being bad for tennis, like he did while providing commentary for ESPN during the match on Saturday.
McEnroe, the first player in the history of the Australian Open to be defaulted for on-court behavior.
In 1987, while playing Boris Becker and Germany during a Davis Cup match, McEnroe remarked to the line judge, who he believed to be biased in favor of Becker, “I didn’t know they had Black Germans.”
Two years prior, McEnroe was asked to resign by the Queen’s Club due to profane language.
There are countless other examples. While I don’t particularly care that McEnroe was the way he was, it’s ludicrous to pontificate from the commentator’s box that Kyrgios is an affront to tennis’ tradition.
McEnroe may have grown up as a person over the years, and he’s a highly respected commentator, but he never grew up as a player.
Here’s what Arthur Ashe had to say about McEnroe back in 1992:
“McEnroe had the emotional freedom to be a bad boy. I never had that emotional freedom. If I had been like that, I’m convinced the tennis world would’ve dragged me out of it.
“When I started in the ‘50s and early ‘60s, my tennis coach literally told all his young black kids that if the white junior tennis tournament directors could find any reason to kick you out, they would.
“When I see John going off half-cocked, and fully cocked sometimes, I’m both ... very irritated at him, and I’m envious because I would like to do the same thing. I don’t have that luxury.”
Kyrgios does have that luxury, and he has pearl-clutching McEnroe to thank for it.
