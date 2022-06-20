Alex Rychwalski

I’m sure everyone’s been waiting with bated breath for the completion of my Top 10 favorite Maryland basketball players of the last 15 years list.
And for those who stumbled upon this column and have no idea what I’m talking about, I’m picking 10 players from the past 15 years because that’s as long as I’ve followed Maryland basketball.
Nos. 10-6 in Saturday’s edition were No. 10 Kevin Huerter, No. 9 Dez Wells, No. 8 Terrell Stoglin, No. 7 Bambale Osby and No. 6 Jalen Smith.
No. 5 Darryl Morsell
Despite the decision to use his final year of eligibility to play at Marquette, Morsell will always be a Terp.
As mentioned in my previous column, Morsell was a high school teammate of Smith at Mount St. Joseph. A year ahead of the big man, Morsell was instrumental in bringing the five-star recruit and future lottery pick to Maryland.
On the court, Morsell was a defensive specialist with an unrelenting motor. He personified the toughness displayed by many other Baltimore products, and his tenacious style was fueled by the death of his brother.
When Morsell was just eight years old, he watched as his older brother Terrell (10) collapsed on the basketball court due to an abnormal heart valve. He was taken off life support two weeks later.
It was obvious Darryl Morsell was playing for something greater than himself.
Maryland just missed the NCAA tournament in Morsell’s first season in 2017-18, but the Terps made three straight tourney trips during his final three seasons in College Park.
What made me fall in love with Morsell was the 2020-21 campaign when — despite losing Smith and Anthony Cowan — Maryland made an improbable tournament run, beating UConn in the first round despite having a poor roster.
For his efforts, Morsell was voted Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Knowing he’d again be tasked with always guarding the other team’s best player and deferring to other options at Maryland, Morsell transferred to Marquette to have a better shot at making the NBA.
As a grad student, Morsell averaged 13.4 points a game — he never averaged more than 9.0 points per game in any season at Maryland.
No. 4 Eric Hayes
Eric Hayes is one of the greatest shooters in Maryland history.
He has the Terps’ top career free-throw percentage, making 187 of 215 attempts (87%). He is a career 40.5% 3-point shooter (fourth all-time), and he did so on the eighth-most attempts, 484.
Hayes was unconscious during his senior season in 2009-10, making 64 of 141 triples (45.4%) — the second-best season in school history behind only Keith Gatlin in 1988 (49.6%).
He wasn’t just an elite shooter. Hayes is seventh all-time in career assists (513). Over his four years, he had a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
What a fun senior group the Class of 2010 was — Hayes, Greivis Vasquez and Landon Milbourne. It was almost a legendary one if not for a miracle 3-pointer in March.
There isn’t one moment I can remember of Hayes playing.
I can only recall a general feeling of calmness and reassurance when he was at the charity stripe, when he pulled up for a jumper and when he had the ball in his hands.
In his final game against Draymond Green’s Michigan State Spartans in the 2010 tournament, Hayes, who scored 18 points, was sensational down the stretch, making a pair of threes during a 16-point Maryland comeback over the final 12 minutes. Unfortunately, it was all for naught.
No. 3 Melo Trimble
If not for Melo, I doubt Turgeon lasted as long as he did.
Trimble came in with absurd expectations. The point guard was a late bloomer, as the eventual McDonald’s All-American selected Maryland over Cincinnati and Xavier on his mother’s birthday in 2012.
Two years later, Trimble’s ranking rose to the Top 35 in the country under the tutelage of Joe Wootten at Bishop O’Connell.
From the onset, Turgeon gave Trimble the keys to the car — he had to, there was no other choice. Five members of Maryland’s rotation transferred entering the 2014-15 season: Charles Mitchell, Roddy Peters, Seth Allen, Nick Faust and Shaq Cleare.
Remarkably, Trimble exceeded everyone’s wildest dreams. In just his fourth game, the freshman exploded for 31 points, just missing Joe Smith’s first-year scoring record of 33 (Diamond Stone later crushed that mark with 39 against Penn State in 2015).
It’s impossible to overstate Trimble’s impact on the program, which was in a dire position. A win over No. 13 Iowa State gave Maryland its first 5-0 start since 2006 (ouch), and a 28-7 finish returned the Terps to the tourney for the first time in five seasons.
The Arlington, Virginia, product was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 16.2 points and he made an incredible 207 of 240 free throws (86.3%) in one season.
Trimble should’ve gone pro after that season when his stock was highest, and he was projected as a late first-round selection by most outlets. Instead, he returned and Maryland was preseason No. 3 in the nation.
The 2015-16 team disappointed overall, but it was the only time the Terps made it to the Sweet 16 under Turgeon.
Trimble made it three consecutive trips to March Madness after the following season, playing alongside freshman point guard Anthony Cowan, who ushered in the next period of success for the program.
Melo wasn’t perfect, his game seemed to plateau after his freshman year and Big Ten officials didn’t give him the same calls at the rim he once garnered.
Still, his impact on the program was immeasurable.
No. 2 Anthony Cowan
Anthony Cowan was born to play Maryland basketball. It’s in his blood.
His father, Anthony, earned his master’s degree from Maryland, and his uncle, Thomas Skeeter, is also an alum.
His grandmother, Valencia Skeeter, was a professor at Maryland for more than 25 years, often bringing a young Anthony Cowan to campus beginning when he was just four years old.
Yet, Cowan was undersized, listed generously at 6”0’ and 170 pounds in high school, but Maryland took a chance on him. When Cowan committed, he was a three-star recruit, ranked 162nd overall and the No. 43 point guard in his class.
Ratings aside, Cowan could play. As a high school senior in 2016, Cowan led St. John’s to its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2000, scoring a game-high 21 points to turn back DeMatha and future No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.
The performance also landed Cowan the Washington Post’s All-Met Player of the Year over Fultz (who is still mad, saying he got “cheated”). Fultz was held to 12 points in the title game.
How good was he at Maryland? The numbers speak for themselves.
Cowan is one of only two players in Big Ten history with 1,800 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists (Another Terp has achieved the feat but in a different conference, more on him later).
He’s the only player in program history to lead the team in scoring, assists, minutes, steals and free-throw percentage for three consecutive seasons. He also started every single game of his Maryland career (130) — setting a school record for consecutive starts.
Cowan likely would have become the sixth player to score 2,000 points in College Park had COVID not wiped out the Big Ten and NCAA tournament his senior year.
He had to settle for 1,881 points (seventh all-time) and 584 assists (fifth). He finished in double figures 107 times, and he averaged 33.8 minutes per game over the course of his career.
In the one season Cowan’s Terps missed the tournament (other than the COVID year, when they would’ve been seeded in the 2-4 range), Cowan played a ridiculous 37 minutes a game over 32 contests.
That was the fault of Turgeon, who failed to recruit a backup point guard, and it hurt Maryland down the stretch.
Nothing ever deterred Cowan and his implacable desire, breakneck pace and destiny to bring Maryland a title. He finally did in his final year, guiding the Terps to a share of the Big Ten championship in 2020.
“Maryland is in my blood. It will always be a part of me.”
No. 1 Greivis Vásquez
As long as there is a University of Maryland, there will never be another Greivis Vásquez.
There are some so-called star players that don’t want the ball in their hands at the end of games. It’s sometimes the correct decision, particularly when the entire defense knows you’re taking the last shot, but some players are different.
“Greivis always wanted the ball at the end of the game,” Gary Williams said. “He and Juan Dixon were very similar in that regard.”
The pair are also similar in their placing atop the Maryland scoring list, with Dixon (2,269 points) the only player to have scored more points in a Terrapins uniform than Vásquez (2,171).
General Greivis was more than a scorer. He won the Bob Cousy Award in 2010 given to the country’s best point guard, as the senior posted averages of 19.6 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game over 33 games.
By the time he was done, Vásquez became, and still is, the only player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to record 2,000 points, 700 assists and 600 rebounds.
Just like Cowan, Vásquez never wanted to leave the court — he holds the school’s career minutes record (4,568).
You didn’t just observe Greivis, you felt him. You absorbed his passion.
It was palpable when he shimmied after sinking a 3-pointer, when he threw his hands up and roared after a tough finish late in the game, and when you saw his expression of despondency walking off the court after his final game.
There are two paths to becoming a legend at Maryland: Staying home and putting your local university on the map, or grasping the hearts of the Xfinity Center faithful with your own.
Vásquez, born in Caracas, Venezuela, fills the latter mold, much like Bruno Fernando did in recent memory.
Two games stand out when reminiscing about the former ACC Player of the Year. Both are on the Tobacco Road and both are at home — 2010 vs. Duke and 2009 vs. North Carolina.
Trailing by 16 against UNC in the second half and 76-70 with a minute left, Vásquez refused to lose. His slicing lay-up with eight seconds left pushed the game to overtime.
In OT, Vásquez sunk the decisive 3-pointer with 1:17 left and hit a pair of crucial free-throws down the stretch to spring the upset over Tyler Hansbrough and No. 3 UNC.
Vásquez delivered an all-time performance, becoming the first Maryland player to record a triple-double since 1987 with an absurd 35-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist masterpiece.
One year later, Maryland downed No. 4 Duke on Vásquez’s and Hayes’ senior night.
Vásquez iced the game with an off-balance runner from an impossible angle to put Maryland up by two scores, and the Terps held on behind the point guard’s 20-point night.
Other than that make, the game’s most memorable play occurred when Vásquez found Jordan Williams with a no-look pass in transition, and the freshman big man posterized Jon Scheyer plus the foul to send the Comcast Center into a frenzy.
That moment alone was enough to make him my favorite player of the past 15 years.
