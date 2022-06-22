Alex Rychwalski

Just as there are unwritten rules in the game of baseball, there are unwritten rules in sports journalism.
There are unwritten rules in every profession and ones that define every interpersonal engagement throughout our daily lives.
Saying thank you when someone holds open a door, or responding to an email in a reasonable timeframe, or not consuming all of the communal snacks in an office (yours doesn’t have that, too? Pity).
None of those ideas are outlined edicts, and there aren’t any tangible consequences if you don’t follow them. They aren’t laws, after all, unless you work at Chick-fil-A.
Journalism is no different. I’m sure there are also unspoken protocols for a court or city government reporter, and I’m not privy to those. I only write about people playing games, and that’s the only area in which I display any expertise.
When it comes to sports journalism, the most timeless commandment is that there is no cheering in the press box.
For those unaware, an unspoken rule exists among journalists to refrain from cheering while covering games. This is for multiple reasons, some better than others, but my preferred justification is to uphold a level of objectivity.
It’s also worth stating that a sports reporter’s job is to record the events that take place (more on this later), just as it’s a fan’s job to will their team over the finish line. Blurring those lines is a dangerous dance and can damage credibility.
If you’re ever fortunate enough to spend time in the press box of a professional sports team, an opportunity I’ve been afforded twice and hope to experience again, it’s a strange, yet tranquil surrounding.
A basketball player will sink a 30-footer or throw down a monster slam dunk that can be felt in the press area, and a crowd of thousands will erupt. Inside the press box, there are just reserved, yet irresistible gasps.
Don’t believe that such a rule exists?
The greatest book ever written about sports journalism shares the same title as this column.
Authored in 1974 by the late Jerome Holtzman — who served as Major League Baseball’s official historian from 1999 to 2008 — the book contains 18 interviews with sportswriters who covered baseball in the early 20th century.
All 18 of those men covered a legendary era of the game, one of Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner and other mythical, larger-than-life figures. As of 2003, none of those 18 men are still with us.
It should be required reading in schools as far as I’m concerned.
“Perhaps there is something to the ancient but stern admonition: ‘No cheering in the press box, please,’” New York Times sportswriter Arthur Daley wrote in 1950.
If it was ancient in 1950, then it must be prehistoric now.
Yet, nearly 50 years after Holtzman’s book, that fundamental principle was still disseminated to my classmates and I in college.
At the first game I ever covered, I wore a Maryland polo with a Testudo logo to a Maryland field hockey game, and a student reporter — who I had never met before — told me I should never wear it again to a game I’m reporting on.
It was an eye-opening experience having a peer inform me it was unprofessional to be a fan of our very school while at work. For the short time you are in the press area, you are Switzerland.
It doesn’t hurt that the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism is housed at the University of Maryland.
The late Povich was one of Holtzman’s subjects, and fans of Ken Burns: Baseball will remember him for his contributions to the segments on Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators from his time as the sports editor of the Washington Post.
At the time of Povich’s death in 1998 at the age of 92, he was one of the last remaining writers who had covered Babe Ruth.
Just as people around these parts look up to Suter Kegg as the gold standard, Povich was that for the Washington, D.C., area. As a journalism student at Maryland, he was one of my heroes.
That’s why I will never make a mistake again like the one I made at a Keyser baseball game two seasons ago.
Keyser was playing Berkeley Springs in the sectional playoffs, and there was a call on an infield fly that caused controversy. A coach was ejected, and the Tornado saw their season come to an end.
In my retelling of the events, I allowed emotion to get the better of me. I wasn’t “cheering in the press box” literally, but a part of my subconscious wanted the area team to advance and thus obscured my ability to be objective.
Believe me, I heard about it, and I deserved to. Much of the criticism was akin to name-calling (a local ump put my story on a Facebook umpiring forum. Again, I deserved it), but one person is in need of a shoutout for reminding me of my duty.
Dave Bender, one of the area’s best umpires, explained the damage I could be doing to officiating, a discipline that already has shortages, and outlined my misunderstanding of the rule. More importantly, he expressed concern that I was forgetting what made newspapers such a valuable part of our society.
Mr. Bender was right.
As reporters, it’s our job to outline the events as they unfold, and I had failed. If I hadn’t been personally invested, there would’ve been no lesson to be learned.
I won’t make that mistake again, and that’s why I may seem like a Vulcan if you come up to me at a game (it won’t be hard to spot the company-issued Orioles hat I always adorn).
Sometimes you just need a sturdy kick in the pants to remind you of the No. 1 rule: There is absolutely no cheering in the press box.
