With Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday afternoon, there is a flood of social media users and journalists sharing their stories and memories of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Surely, there isn’t a connection to Allegany County football. There can’t be.
*A figure resembling Lee Corso emerges from the shadows* — “Not so fast my friend!”
Queen Elizabeth attended but one college football game in her 96 years on this earth, a fact that has become a common trivia point among the annals of University of Maryland athletics lore.
On Oct. 19, 1957, Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, made a stop along their six-day North American swing in College Park to witness Maryland upset No. 14 North Carolina.
The day was also notable as it marked the return of legendary coach Jim Tatum to Maryland, who led the Terrapins to their 1953 National Championship before taking the job at UNC, his alma mater, in 1955.
Yet Tatum, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, didn’t win the football game. He was bested by Maryland head coach Tommy Mont — Cumberland’s first great gridiron player.
Mont, who was born in Mount Savage to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Mont, was a 1940 graduate of Allegany, where he quarterbacked the Campers for two seasons under Herman Ball.
In addition to leading the Campers to the 1939 City Championship, Mont also played in a notable Turkey Day game in 1938. The contest was postponed by 12 inches of snowfall to the following Tuesday night, a game that Allegany won 14-0 before 4,500 shivering football fanatics.
He was entrenched in Allegany football before he ever played a single down. When his parents resided on Sedgwick Street, Mont served as the mascot and water boy for the Campers’ athletic teams.
Mont’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed. He headed down to College Park, where the supreme talent was a four-year letterman in football, basketball and lacrosse.
He is Maryland’s last three-sport athlete.
Mont’s playing days were best known at Maryland for his 1942 football season. The quarterback led the Terps to a 7-2 record, during which he was named an honorable mention All-American and first-team All-Southern Conference after finishing ranked as the No. 3 passer in the nation.
After serving 42 months in Europe during World War II, Mont was drafted by the Washington Redskins, spending three years as a backup to legendary quarterback Sammy Baugh.
Mont, a 1973 inductee into the Maryland Hall of Fame, returned to College Park to coach the backfield as an assistant under Tatum. After five seasons, Mont became the head coach when Tatum left for UNC.
And that’s where our story picks up again.
Queen Elizabeth had a desire to attend a college football game, and Maryland president Wilson Elkins coordinated with Gov. Theodore McKeldin to bring the royal to Byrd Stadium.
Gene Alderton, a Fort Hill alum, was a co-captain alongside Jack Healy for the season. Alderton lost a tooth in the previous week’s game, and university officials ordered a replacement so he could “smile properly” when the captains met the royals.
Alderton presented a souvenir football to the queen and Prince Philip. After graduating from Maryland, he played one season for the Detroit Lions.
With the queen in attendance, Mont and his Terrapins upset Tatum and his Tar Heels, 21-7.
At game’s end, the Maryland players lifted Mont and carried him to the royal box to shake the hands of Elizabeth and Philip, a moment Mont later described as one he will “revel in” for the rest of his life.
Mont’s Terps would go on to finish 5-5, his contract wasn’t renewed three seasons later and he spent the next 28 years working in the athletic department at DePauw University as a football coach and later the athletic director.
Mont passed away at the age of 89 in Phoenix in 2012, yet his contributions to Maryland, and to Allegany County, will live on.
He may have remembered shaking the queen’s hand for the remainder of his life, but Elizabeth should’ve carried that same feeling.
She shook the great Tommy Mont’s hand, after all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.