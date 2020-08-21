I thought we were over the fun-suppressing hysteria that’s littered baseball’s recent years.
With national outrage rightly focused on lambasting the Houston Astros’ every move following the revelation of their longtime sign-stealing scheme, including a daily track of Jose Altuve’s plummeting batting average — it’s .168 and he’s struck out 23 times in 95 ABs this year, in case you needed a pick-me-up today — it finally seemed like the age of taking to social media to complain about bat flips and smiling had come to an end.
Among Major League Baseball fans, that still seems to be the case, but what I didn’t expect was for the inner circle of professional baseball to still be writing unwritten rules on the fly.
For those unaware, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. smashed an opposite-field grand slam on Monday off of Texas Rangers reliever Juan Nicasio on a 3-0 count with the Padres up 10-3 in the eighth.
After Nicasio was pulled, reliever Ian Gibaut — too cowardly to hit the next batter, threw behind Manny Machado on the first pitch following the Tatis blast.
Apparently, there’s a new unwritten rule where it’s rude to hit home runs on a 3-0 count when up big. Nicasio was so distraught the Rangers placed him on the restricted list later in the week.
A side note about pitchers “sending a message.” My former Legion coach George Richardson, who evokes every stereotype associated with an old-school baseball man, once advised my baby-faced 15-year-old teammate on the matter.
After an opposing player slid spikes-up into our shortstop, my teammate wildly threw a four-seamer behind him his next time up. The intent was clear, but my coach wasn’t happy.
“If you’re going to hit someone, go ahead and do it,” he said. “Throwing behind someone is bush league, accept the consequences.”
In hindsight, I’m not sure whether it’s morally responsible for a man in his 60’s to tell a child how to properly use a baseball as a weapon, but I’m reminded of that moment every time I see a major leaguer do the same.
Pro pitchers need to be held to the same standard: Gibaut should’ve been thrown out. The umpires convened and inexplicably didn’t even issue as much as a warning. It was clear what Gibuat was trying to do, so he should have to accept the consequences all the same.
I fully expected Rangers manager Chris Woodward, who was suspended a game for his part in the retaliation, to back his guy, saying Tatis “challenged the unwritten rules in today’s game” in the locker room.
What I didn’t predict was Padres manager Jayce Tingler to throw Tatis under the bus, remarking “it’s a learning opportunity” and “he’ll grow from it” following the contest. Sure, Tatis ignored a take call, but that in itself shouldn’t have warranted a statement by the coach.
And the saddest part of all is Tatis, barely old enough to buy a beer at the impressionable age of 21 in just his second big league season, was pressured into apologizing for the swing.
He’s belted a Major League-best 11 home runs and 28 RBIs at a .310 clip so far in this COVID-shortened season, may very well bring a National League MVP to the Padres and he’s being told to stop trying when you’re up late in a ballgame.
If I was Padres owner Ron Fowler, Tingler would be out on the streets. You have a rising young star in San Diego — of all places — and if Tingler keeps it up Tatis isn’t going to be there for long.
Yet, that’s not even addressing the ridiculousness of the claim itself, that the 3-0 bomb should’ve been a take because of the lopsided margin.
On June 2, 2016, the Padres blew a 12-2 lead against the Seattle Mariners, who put up 14 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the miraculous comeback.
Just last June, San Diego found itself on the other end trailing the Colorado Rockies, 11-4, after seven innings. And because the baseball movie scripts write themselves, of course Tatis was the one who tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth on the way to a 16-12 win in 12 innings.
Until baseball teams start forfeiting games they fall behind in, you should never stop scoring runs.
Due to the renewed and ever-tiring discussion of baseball’s unwritten rules, countless current and former players took to Twitter to support Tatis.
“Keep playing hard and playing great, it’s a pleasure to watch you play” Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson wrote. “Keep leading the way, it ain’t easy to hit Hrs. Keep bringing energy you have to the game, we need players like you.”
Former Cincinnati Reds great Johnny Bench, who many believe to be the greatest stopper of all time, broke down how many at-bats progress when you watch the 3-0 meatball trickle into the mitt.
“So you take a pitch...now you’re 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch...3-2. Now you’re ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand slams are a huge stat,” Bench tweeted.
It wasn’t just hitters in agreement. Pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez, Trevor Bauer and Collin McHugh, among several, all tweeted some variation of “throw a better pitch,” if you don’t want someone to stroke a homer over the wall.
If you think you’ve heard that argument before regarding those pesky unwritten rules, you remember correctly. That was the primary logic used against pitchers upset with bat flips, the most notable being Jose Bautista’s go-ahead moonshot in the 2015 ALDS against those same Rangers — who have my vote for most easily-angered MLB franchise.
If you don’t want someone to flip the bat toward their dugout, don’t give up a bomb.
At least this time around, baseball seems to have sided with Tatis, the main dissenters being Tingler and Woodword. And though I can respect the stoic, business-like approach of a Mike Trout, I think embracing baseball’s youth is long overdue.
Managers especially shouldn’t be suppressing the flair of young ballplayers if it’s not a distraction. Hopefully Tatis ignores his manager one more time and keeps having fun on the diamond.
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
