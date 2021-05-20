Alex Rychwalski

Wonderful, it’s that time of year where baseball embarrasses itself discussing the merits of outdated ordinances, and I crawl out of my hole on Columbia Street to scream at deaf ears.
On the night when Los Angeles Angels two-way superhero Shohei Ohtani hit his Major-League leading 13th homer, the baseball fun police, and their poorly written unwritten rules, reminded casual fans why they aren’t missing much.
Yermin Mercedes is one of the best stories in the sport, playing in his first major league season after 10 years in the minors. Remarkably, the 28-year-old Chicago White Sox rookie is hitting a league-leading .368.
Though Mercedes is in the driver’s seat for Rookie of the Year, I can’t forgive what he did against the Minnesota Twins on Monday: He swung at a 3-0 pitch while winning by 11. Even worse, the ball traveled 429 feet over the fence.
The unwritten rule is as follows: thou shall not swing at a 3-0 pitch with at least a 10-run lead.
Surprisingly, the rule has been followed. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, 557 hitters have seen 3-0 pitches with their teams up 10-plus runs in the past 20 years. Mercedes was the first to swing.
His manager Tony La Russa had a very sane and rational response after the game, straight out of “The Sopranos.”
“He made a mistake,” he said. “There will be a consequence he has to endure here within our family.”
That’s as measured and tactful a statement as I’d expect from a guy who tried to get out of a DUI arrest by telling the officer he was a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
But why does this all feel so familiar? Oh, that’s right, because I wrote a column about San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. getting scolded by his manager, Jayce Tingler, after hitting a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch while up by eight runs.
You see, it’s the batter’s responsibility to allow the pitcher to get back in the count by watching an obvious strike trickle down the heart of the plate. If you do swing, don’t hit it too far or too hard, or you’ll hurt the pitcher’s feelings.
Mercedes isn’t allowing the unwritten rules auditors to impact his play, but not if La Russa has anything to say about the matter.
“I’m going to play like that, I’m Yermin. I can’t be another person because if I change it, everything is going to change. ... We’re just having fun, it’s baseball.”
“He’s not going to be doing that again,” La Russa retorted, like a man telling kids to get off his lawn. “I know he said something like, ‘I play my game.’ No he doesn’t, he plays the game of Major League baseball that respects the game, respects the opponents.”
The funny thing is, the Twins were treating the game disrespectfully well before Mercedes hit his dinger Monday.
Reliever Willians Astudillo, the position player on the other end of Mercedes’ dinger, was serving up sub-50 mph pitches during a Major League baseball game. After three straight balls, Astudillo tossed a 47.1 mile per hour “fastball” middle of the plate, and we’re supposed to act like Mercedes is in the wrong for taking a cut?
There are paying customers in the stands, but the purists would have them watch Astudillo underhand unpunishable pitches down the middle. The Twins were essentially announcing, “We don’t care about this game anymore,” while simultaneously not wanting the opposition to try to score runs.
Yet, because Mercedes crushed a moonshot, Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey threw behind Mercedes to send a message during the seventh inning Tuesday, for which he was ejected.
“I don’t have a problem with how the Twins handled that,” said La Russa, a players’ coach, or at least a players’ coach for the other team’s players.
Like the Tatis incident, contemporary ballplayers and personalities were universally against the unwritten rules police. A pair of White Sox teammates, shortstop Tim Anderson and pitcher Lance Lynn, voiced their support Tuesday.
“The game wasn’t over! Keep doing you big daddy,” Anderson responded to an Instagram post.
“If a position player is on the mound, there are no rules,” Lynn said. “Let’s get the damn game over with. And if you have a problem with whatever happened, then put a pitcher out there.”
In a season with so much to be excited about, where Ohtani leads the bigs in homers and has a 2.10 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched, Mercedes is in the midst of a remarkable ascension reminiscent of Disney’s “The Rookie” and heck — the fact that we even have sports to watch at all, we’re stuck on the same old garbage.
And for all of Trevor Bauer’s antics and obvious ball doctoring, he took the words right out of my mouth with a tweet Tuesday.
“Dear hitters: If you hit a 3-0 homer off me, I will not consider it a crime.
“Dear people who are still mad about a hitter hitting: Kindly get out of the game.
“Can’t believe we’re still talking about 3-0 swings. If you don’t like it, managers or pitchers, just be better.”
Eventually, the Tony La Russas of the world will be gone, and the Jayce Tingler generation will teach a new crop of managers and players to gatekeep the excitement out of the sport.
So I’ll see you again soon in the next edition of the unwritten rules court. Where nothing is resolved and everybody loses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.