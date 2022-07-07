Alex Rychwalski

We keep waiting for the next generation of tennis players to usurp the legends of the game, and we’ll keep waiting.
Top-ranked American Taylor Fritz had second-seeded Rafael Nadal on the ropes. He was up two sets to one, and Nadal was visibly hampered by an abdominal injury he has been struggling with all Wimbledon.
The match was there for the taking, but the moment appeared to be too big for Fritz. At 36 years of age, Nadal outmuscled the young American to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) to move into the Wimbledon semifinals once again.
“There were a lot of moments I was thinking I wouldn’t be able to finish the match,” Nadal said.
Fritz defeated Nadal earlier this year to win his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, beating an exhausted Nadal, 6-3, 7-6 (5), to vault himself near the Top 10 of the rankings.
But best-of-five matches are a different story, and so too is beating one of the game’s legends at the game’s most iconic tournament.
Wednesday was 14 years to the day since Nadal and Roger Federer produced one of the greatest matches in the sport’s history, as Nadal won the 2008 Wimbledon title in a 4-hour, 48-minute five-set classic.
No matter how hampered Nadal was by a stomach muscle against Fritz, he wasn’t going to give it to him. Fritz needed to take the match, and he wasn’t ready.
Fritz isn’t alone in his apprehension to seize the crown.
Just two men who aren’t Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won majors since 2017 — that’s 19 of 21 tournaments captured by the game’s legends.
Federer is 40 years old, Nadal is 36 and Djokovic is 35. Somehow they’re still just toying with these kids.
The two exceptions were the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Opens. The former was only snagged by Dominic Thiem because Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round after striking a ball boy. The latter was won by Daniil Medvedev with a resounding sweep of Djokovic — who ran out of gas attempting to win the calendar slam.
The next generation have had their chances, oh have they had their chances.
Take Tuesday for example, when Djokovic fell behind Jannik Sinner two sets to love in the quarterfinals on Centre Court. At that point, the killer that is Novak Djokovic smelled blood in the water.
“Sinner didn’t have anything to lose coming into the match, but he had a lot to lose from 2-0 up, and I felt that,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said after the match, which he went on to win in five sets.
The Big 3 are gods among men, and it’s up to us mortals to take back the sport we once dominated many moons ago.
There was a time when Pete Sampras’ record 14 major titles seemed insurmountable, and it’s been surpassed thrice in the past 13 years.
When the moment has arisen for the next generation to dethrone the game’s greats, the moment always swallows them up. Once they can see the finish line, everything begins to unravel.
All Nadal had to do in the fifth-set tiebreak on Wednesday was make Fritz play, and inevitably, the 24-year-old American would crumble.
Fritz wasn’t just competing against the otherworldly talents of the Spanish lefthander — his fitness, his bruising topspin forehand and soft hands at the net — he was competing against a mountain of history.
Every fan in attendance at Wimbledon’s Centre Court knew Nadal would eventually find a way, and Fritz knew it too.
The Next Gen’s final hope at preventing another Nadal-Djokovic final is likely its best hope. Nick Kyrgios awaits Nadal on Friday, and the brash Australian is as equipped to get the job done as anyone, both physically and mentally.
While Nadal was scrambling around to complete the five-set comeback against Fritz, Kyrgios was cruising over Cristian Garin, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Kyrgios doesn’t suffer from the same fragility the rest of the next generation does. The Australian is arrogant, cocky and oozing in irreverence. If Kyrgios walks down Fritz’s path against Nadal, he’ll diverge on the final stretch. It’s just a question of if he can get there.
Even when playing one of the game’s legends, Kyrgios’ toughest opponent isn’t standing across the net. It’s himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.