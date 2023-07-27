In seemingly every interview that follows a championship game, players and coaches get on the mic to bemoan fans and media alike for doubting them.
That includes such underdogs as the Georgia Bulldogs football team, which incredulously had a player claim people thought they’d finish “7-5,” minutes after winning a second straight national title.
Hey, whatever gets you motivated.
However, Fort Cumberland came into this Maryland American Legion state tournament as a true underdog, deserved or not.
First there was its record, which sat at 7-8 — the worst in the tournament.
Then, before its first game against Boonsboro Post 10, spectators from the opposing side commented slyly on Fort Cumberland “only” having to best Garrett County Post 71/214 to qualify.
The following game, an outfielder from Wicomico continuously chirped that Fort Cumberland couldn’t hit the baseball — as his pitcher walked seven batters over the first two innings Saturday.
There are also local fans who are likely surprised by Fort Cumberland’s postseason run, especially those who saw Post 13 get shellacked by Potomac Valley Post 64 twice a month before the tournament or witnessed its 16-4 defeat to Garrett County to drop its record to 5-7.
All it took was Fort Cumberland beating host Francis Scott Key Post 11, the defending champs, on Sunday for those in attendance to believe.
The trick is, Post 13 believed in itself when others didn’t.
Many hoped but few were certain that Fort Cumberland could mount a comeback facing elimination down 6-2 to Wicomico in the seventh inning Tuesday, but minutes later, Post 13 was the team throwing its gloves in the air in celebration.
As the tournament wore on, players who doubted themselves at times like Tyson Shumaker or Landon McAlpine not only rebounded, they played pivotal roles in game-deciding moments.
Fort Cumberland’s manager Brian McAlpine and assistant coaches Donnie Bradley and Pat Brode trusted those guys, and they trusted their teammates in situations many would be hesitant to do so.
When it worked out, it bred confidence. It worked out nearly every time this week in Frederick.
There is also Fort Cumberland’s player-coach, Bryce Madden, who is every bit the motivator as he is a terrific shortstop and pitcher.
During Post 13’s game against Wicomico, the third base umpire continuously sung Madden’s praises to those in the stands between innings, commenting on his unrelenting energy and constant chatter.
With coaches and teammates that build you up repeatedly, how could you not believe in yourself?
Throw the first chunk of the season out — over the last three weeks, Fort Cumberland is an excellent baseball team. They just proved it.
There’s an elegance to the way Fort Cumberland played the game with its crisp double plays, effortless stolen bases and productive at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Even though Post 13 was far from perfect on Tuesday, it still had the grit and the belief to persevere. That’s the mark of a champion.
Fort Cumberland knocked on the door at last year’s American Legion state tournament, but it came up short.
Despite what it had returning, you don’t always get a second chance.
You’re taught to leave the past behind you — to shake off an error, to erase a base on balls or to forget a mistimed swing on a curve in the dirt.
But when the dust settles and the final out of the season is recorded, the past is all you have left, especially for those graduates that will never pick up a baseball bat again.
In Fort Cumberland’s case, the past is beautiful, and it’s beautiful because the local guys are not done playing baseball.
Fort Cumberland’s memory of Tuesday will last for a lifetime. The memories in the hotel and the relationships formed over those five days and 47 innings are what they’ll remember.
It’s the first time in 47 years a Post 13 team can walk off the field at a state tournament and have no regrets.
The last time it happened, Post 13 was able to rely upon left-handed ace Larry Edwards, who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox and played six seasons of pro ball.
Edwards pitched all 11 innings of a 9-4 win over Francis Scott Key Post 11 to win the title in Hagerstown. He struck out 19 in a win over Funkstown earlier in the tournament.
Yet, baseball is a team game, and the performances of Paul Ackerman, Lloyd Day, Greg Welker, Mike Dicken, Mike Corbin, Bucky Cecil, Donnie Crowe and Rocky Sidaway were also key.
Ackerman, an All-State catcher at Allegany College, went on to star at Davis & Elkins and play professionally in the Pirates organization.
After his career, he turned to coaching, leading his former team, Fort Cumberland Post 13, to three Mountain District titles and two state runner-up finishes.
I’m sure when W. Earl Brooks managed the 1934 Fort Cumberland team to the national championship, they thought they’d get back there.
As it turns out, the post hasn’t won a regional game since over those 89 years, let alone a region or World Series.
Fort Cumberland will get its shot to make more history next week in the regional tournament in Morgantown, but Post 13 isn’t focused on milestones and accolades.
Are they an underdog? Sure, but who cares?
They’re playing the game they love, we love, and they’re trying to play it as long as possible.
